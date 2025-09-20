Elena and I met in the fall of 2014, just after we’d both stepped into sobriety.

Over the last eleven years, she’s become one of my dearest and most trusted friends—seeing each other through many transitions, achievements, seasons, laughs, and heartbreaks.

Join us on Tuesday, September 23, at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm UK for a free talk about sobriety, resilience, and the ongoing practice of freedom.

You must register to join (it’s free). A recording will be made available if you can’t make it live.

Upon registration, you will receive an email with the Zoom details.

Register Now

This talk is free, so please share with anyone who may benefit.

