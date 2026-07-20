Love Story

Love Story

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Allison Deraney's avatar
Allison Deraney
1d

So very excited for April at Kripalu! I have standing plans every October when you host there and have never been able to make it. April 13th happens to be my bday so this was an easy happy bday to me early present!

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1 reply by Laura McKowen
Jennifer Bridgman's avatar
Jennifer Bridgman
1d

Hip, hip, hooray! And prayers for Kripalu’s online booking system today. I sprinted over there mid-sentence while reading your email, just to be safe. 😂

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6 replies by Laura McKowen and others
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