Hi, friends.

I’ve got three exciting offerings to share this morning.

Write with Me: Weekly Cowriting on Thursdays

If you struggle to secure time for your writing, or to focus when you’ve got it (who doesn’t?!), cowriting is nothing short of magic. There’s something about sitting with other creative people who are committed to the same difficult task that both lightens the load and multiplies momentum. Plus, you get to meet other writers.

We had our first session last week and it was so fun and productive, I decided to make it a weekly thing. Join every Thursday from 12-1:15 pm ET.

This is the first part of a Love Story Writing Group I’m creating, open to all paid subscribers.

Learn More & Join Cowriting

We Are the Luckiest Retreat: April 9-11, 2027 at Kripalu

The first-ever We Are the Luckiest retreat is happening next spring at the incredible Kripalu yoga center in Stockbridge, MA. After years of requests for a live TLC gathering, we’re finally doing it (you do not need to be a member to join).

Hosted by me and Eric Johnson, this will be a weekend of connection and inspiration. Whether you’re newly sober, years into your journey, or simply wondering if alcohol is getting in your way, you are welcome.

I expect this will sell out quickly, so if you want to come, jump on it! Single rooms are limited.

Learn More & Register

I’m back! Join me on Wednesdays at 12 pm ET for a TLC sobriety support meeting

A couple of months ago, I took a pause from leading a weekly meeting in The Luckiest Club to clear my mornings for book writing, and while I’m not done with the book yet, I’ve really missed this connection point. So we did a little schedule shuffling and starting THIS Wednesday, July 22, I’ll be hosting the Wednesday 12 pm ET meeting. It’s an all community meeting, open to everyone. (RIP Tuesday mornings, my time slot since 2020!).

If you’ve been trying to get sober on your own, or you’re already there but it feels hard and lonely, give TLC a try. I’m biased, but I think it’s the best place around. It’s everything I wish I’d had twelve years ago and more. Try us out for a week for free when you join, and hopefully I’ll see you this Wednesday at noon Eastern.

Try The Luckiest Club

You are reading Love Story, a weekly newsletter about relationships, recovery, and writing from Laura McKowen. Laura is the founder of The Luckiest Club, an international sobriety support community, co-host of the Dear Vernon sobriety podcast and the bestselling author of two books, We Are The Luckiest and Push Off from Here.

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