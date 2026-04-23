Maui, 2026

The first night here in Maui, 8 pm local time, my phone dings.

It had been a long, long day of travel. Boston to Maui is a whole deal. Four plus hour flight to Dallas-Fort Worth followed by a nearly eight hour one to Maui. I’m here with my daughter and five of her friends for their April break—a trip they began plotting via giant group text with all the moms last spring.

My mom has lived on Maui at various points over the years, most recently settling in full-time in 2020. The girls are seventeen, old enough to travel sanely with, and my mom was thrilled at the idea, so here we are.

When the text notification went off, I’d just settled into bed. I breathed the epic sigh of relief that comes from going horizontal after a long day of travel, and, ding! Since almost everyone I know had been asleep for several hours back home, I was confused.

It was a newish author friend, asking if I was up.

I was, I said, and he called.

He said he might’ve just finished his latest book, and would I listen to the end?

Of course I would.

The next morning on a beach walk, I remembered that twenty-two years ago, on a trip here with four of my best friends, I read his first book.

We were in our mid-twenties then. Vodka and Red Bull drinking little tornadoes trying to find our way through our early careers and dating and living in the city with never enough money. I don’t remember a lot about that trip except for reading that book on the beach and picking my head up every ten pages to say something like holy fuck or jesus fucking christ, and missing my boyfriend.

He was the man I’d eventually marry, but at that point we were only six months in. I was beside myself—the question of whether we’d stay together left open when he left to start law school a few weeks prior. He didn’t know what to expect from that first year. Would he have the time? Would he want to see other girls? Did he love me? He never verbalized those questions but they were there, floating between us, stealing my breath. I had to wait it out.

Within a few weeks, all that anxiety would melt away, right into the sticky, beer-soaked floor of a bar in Boston on Halloween. My beloved, dressed as a priest with a giant curly wig so big I could barely see his face, finally told me he loved me back—breathed it into my ear on the dance floor while Outkast’s ‘Sorry Ms. Jackson’ blasted. He said it again and again and again that night, like he’d been saving it up for years, and every single time, heaven on earth. I didn’t know I could be so happy.

The following spring, we moved in together. He transferred schools, and by fall, we were engaged. Every day after work I got off the bus and floated home to him, feeling like I was living in a dream.

That love was real—is real. I still love those kids, and that boy I married, and all the hope and promises and naivete we had. There was a darkness blooming in me, though, the same darkness I read about in that book on the beach in Maui with my friends. I didn’t know how big it would get. I didn’t know we were headed for a tsunami of pain.

It wasn’t just the drinking. Ultimately, we weren’t a good match, even if we could have made a life together for a little longer. But we had a baby girl and we love her together and apart and perhaps that was the entire point. Perhaps the point of any relationship is to wake up to who you really are, and sometimes that means crashing against big, monstrous cliffs. Sometimes it means total destruction.

Since I remembered that trip on this one, I’ve been thinking a lot about that girl reading that book on the beach twenty-two years ago.

All I wanted then—the only thing I wanted in the entire world; I would have given up all else for it—was for this boy I loved to love me back.

In Marie Howe’s poem, What The Living Do, she writes

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We want whoever to call or not call, a letter, a kiss—we want more and more and then more of it.

That’s how it was. I wanted more and more and more of it. Of him. And then, I didn’t. Or I couldn’t. Because underneath all that wanting there was an emptiness so vast there was never going to be enough of anything to fill it. Not love, not work, not booze, not drugs—nothing. I tried it all, and it was never enough.

The thing that’s impossible to explain is that it wasn’t that I didn’t love him.

It’s just that I also couldn’t breathe yet. I couldn’t breathe into my own lungs and have that be enough. And when you can’t do that—when there’s no way to settle into your body, your skin, your own soul—the terror is swallowing. You have to keep running or you will die.

The good version of the story is that nobody gets shattered and cheated on and lied to. Nobody goes through the trauma of betrayal or the grief of divorce or the heartbreak of shared time with your kid. But is it? Is that the good story?

Because there was a time, many many years later, when I texted a friend to tell her I’d just finished my first book, and could I call? There was a time where she sat on the other end, oceans away also, and heard me read the final lines to her. There was a time where we both laughed and wept because oh my god, I’d done it. All that pain turned into something.

We are never just one thing, and neither are our stories.

I would not choose what happened in our marriage, but without it, how else does this go?

I don’t love that I hurt anyone, but I have been hurt, also. I don’t know that we can avoid any of it?

Marie Howe’s poem continues.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But there are moments, walking, when I catch a glimpse of myself in the window glass, say, the window of the corner video store, and I’m gripped by a cherishing so deep

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published for my own blowing hair, chapped face, and unbuttoned coat that I’m speechless: I am living. I remember you.

Maybe this is what we get to do, in the end. Maybe this is the entire point: to be alive while we are living.

To remember who we are and those we love.

To be gripped by a cherishing so deep for the fact that it happens at all.

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