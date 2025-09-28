Photo credit: Pete Longworth

In my late thirties, after my husband and I separated but before I was sober, a man I’d just slept with pulled his face away from mine, tilted his head, and said, looking down at me, “You have a generous soul.”

I felt so seen, and it was this that I wanted more than anything. Not the sex, which I don’t particularly remember, or him, a man I certainly shouldn’t have been lying underneath on my brown leather couch.

What he actually saw or meant, who knows. Perhaps there was a genuine insight in those words: there is an easy generosity to my spirit, a natural openness and willingness to connect. More likely, he was trying to soften me before he stood up, got dressed, and left. I’d see him at work a few hours later, after all.

I remember a sharp quickening in my body at those words. I think I said, “I know!" or “I am!” or something like that—some expression of delight at actually being seen by this man I’d just given a piece of myself to—because the illusion of meaning in our interaction was quickly wearing off.

It’s not that I was dumb. Parts of me knew exactly what I was doing by sleeping with him, and what I wasn’t getting in return. I’d learned, because I am a woman, that my sexuality was as close an approximation of power and connection as I was going to get—at least with this kind of man. Still, a deeper part of me believed, subconsciously, that it was this kind of man I needed to flip the script on to be redeemed. It was this kind of man who, by seeing and choosing me, would finally make me whole.