I’ve been finding myself quite breathless since turning in my book a couple of weeks ago. The state of the world (last week’s news cycle alone was so unbelievable) doesn’t help, obviously. Every time I’ve thought about sitting down to write something meaningful to you, I just can’t seem to find that rhythm—like I’ve forgotten how to be here.

So, I’m taking a deep breath, remembering I have a body, and jumping in with what I’ve got today—which is a bunch of updates and something I’ve been thinking a lot about recently.

I've got several events coming up—join me.

I had the best time in New York this weekend

talking about her new book,

. I was feeling a little blah after turning in my book, and NYC energy was the perfect palette cleanser/energizer.

Me and Dr. Ingrid Clayton in NYC last Friday talking about Fawning .

I got to see my buddy and brilliant author, Katherine Morgan-Shafler, while I was there, too.

The Core Four in 6 oz. sizes!

The Small Things Are Big

I’ve been thinking a lot about the power of doing new things. Even—maybe especially—seemingly “small” things. It was a conversation I had with my friends Kelly and Katherine on Friday night. These are two incredibly intelligent, capable, successful women, and they’d both recently done new things they felt were relatively silly and were surprised/embarrassed by how intimidated they were. But also, how proud they felt afterward. I’ve had this same experience several times in the past year, and I feel like we don’t talk about it enough. We talk about the big things, but not the small ones.

I’m convinced this is a universal thing and one that’s maybe even more prevalent post-COVID? I joined a local running club six weeks ago, but I've been putting off their weekly group run for six weeks because I’m nervous. And I’m a runner! I’ve run two marathons! Ran consistently for twenty-five years! Nobody in my daily life would see me as unconfident. But those kinds of things make me feel like walking into the junior high lunch room. Why?!

I’ve been thinking about this as it relates to dating and the stories I’ve been carrying about me and men for, oh, forty-eight years. This weekend, I did something I’ve never done before and went out of my way to give a guy in NYC my phone number. There were endless reasons why I shouldn’t (I don’t live in New York, what if he’s married, what if he’s creeped out, etc., etc., blah), but the thing was: I wanted to. So I did! And, friends, doing it felt so good. Doing it was the important part, regardless of what happened next. (He was not married; he did not think I was creepy).

Anyway, it's a thread I'm pulling, and I'm going to write about it more next week.

Okay, that wasn’t so bad. I’m finding my legs again. More soon. xo

Laura

