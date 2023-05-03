As promised, today I’m dropping part two of my conversation (podcast style) on friendship with my friend, therapist, and author Kelly McDaniel. If you missed part one last week, it’s here. All the other parts of this series are linked at the bottom. This is a short but *very* juicy conversation, and it’ll be the last, for now, on friendships.

We cover:

Why we “fall in love” with our friends when we do, and what we’re really looking for

How Mother Hunger plays out in friendships

The three types of friends someone a love addict may have

Attachment styles (anxious, avoidant, secure) in friendships

What recovery might look like

Kelly also reads from her book, Ready to Heal, and also mentions her book, Mother Hunger. If you’re unfamiliar with the concepts of Love Addiction and “Mother Hunger,” my interview with Kelly on Tell Me Something True is a great primer. (It’s also available on all podcast players.)