I’ve spent 15+ hours over the last two days trying to write this newsletter. Not because I have something big or dramatic to say, I don’t, but because what’s present for me right now are the themes of my next book, and I’m still very much pulling those threads.

As you may know, if you’ve been following along, I turned in the first draft of the book, a memoir about relationships and emotional sobriety, in late August. Last month, my editor and I met several times to talk about it and how to move forward. Essentially, where we landed is that this first draft was necessary and got a lot of the raw material out, but there’s a lot of work ahead. Meaning, we’re not really in edits. Instead, I’m going to be writing another, basically new, draft.

You might imagine I’m upset by this, but I’m not. I knew the draft was rough, and I know what I want this book to feel like—the weight, texture, and emotional notes of it. I can sense it in my body and feel its finished shape, but it’s not there yet. So what’s there to do but keep working?

I have moments of feeling daunted by the task, but I can’t stay in that place for long or I’ll drown. So, I’m remaining grateful I have an editor who believes in me, can feel the book, too, and is willing to work with me to shape it. If this weren’t the case, I would absolutely be freaking.

That said, much of what I wrote this week got copied over into my “unmapped words” document to be further expanded upon and explored for the book. I’m not sharing this to be teasing or annoying (although I realize it could be very annoying), but by way of, I suppose, sharing the bizarre process of book writing/having this strange job and updating you on the project?

Mostly, I just want to say thank you for being here with me during this awkward, in-between season. I know I’m a little all over the place.

Rather than try to force anything else, I’ll just share this photo of my Christmas tree in the new house and two upcoming offerings. If you have any questions about the book or this update, ask me in the comments! Happy to discuss if it’s interesting.

Christmas in the new home. 2025.

Love,

Laura