Love Story

Love Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Molly Gorney's avatar
Molly Gorney
5dEdited

Nothing better than girlfriends and girls trips. I would not survive my life without my girlfriends as for someone that has been married 20 years this year, he will never be able to be everything for me. And to have that expectation of one person (it took me awhile to learn this) is unfair. That’s where my friends come in 🥰 and they are everything to me. And the trips are some of the most life giving experiences I have ever had!

Thanks for sharing the pictures and this girls trip- I love SO much that you did this 🤍

Reply
Share
Barbara ONeal's avatar
Barbara ONeal
5d

Love the young women stopping you. What a great trip!

As for other loves…somewhere in my late forties I woke up to the reality that writing was/is the love of my life. It seemed so shameful, a secret I shouldn’t tell anyone, but it is the steady, deep, true line below and with every other love in my life. I adore my children and now grandchildren, my husband, my friends, and so many things in life, too—travel and art and gardening and…!—but there, humming through all of it is my writing. Hmm. I think maybe I should …write about that.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Laura McKowen
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Laura McKowen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture