Siena, Tuscany, Italy

Ciao, friends.

Writing to you from Siena, Italy, on our last day here. This is not my first time in Italy, but it’s my first time with girlfriends, and let me tell you: go to Italy with your girlfriends.

We started talking about this trip several years ago. This group is my local crew, the ladies I’ve raised my daughter with, who I became connected to through my ex-husband in the early years after our separation. Newly sober, I was isolated and lonely, though not always unhappily so; I was writing like mad and building something new, and also taking to my bed and to quiet rooms for very long periods of time for the first time in my life. This quiet, intensely internal time felt nothing short of holy, and it was, it was—sober, I was finally respecting my true nature after thirty-five years of forcing myself outward into the noise, the crowds, the hamster wheel of activity I felt compelled to stay on to not get left behind in life, or something.

It was extreme, that energetic pendulum swing from the drinking life to the sober one, and although I could’ve happily sequestered myself for years, I had a young daughter who needed social interaction, and despite myself, I did, too.

Out of slight concern for our daughter’s social life, and perhaps even mine, my ex frequently invited me to gatherings with this group—his new, post-separation group of friends—who were all raising kids around the same age in his town. He would tell me about this person or that and how old their kids were, how a group of them had ski trips planned, an April break road trip to South Carolina, a Fourth of July party in someone’s backyard. This kind of group socialization felt so suddenly foreign to me then, a baby bird sober gal who could barely manage a coffee conversation with one person without needing a three-hour nap. Whenever he suggested I join or reach out to them, I always turned it down.

But after a while, as I got my bearings, I started to reach out. Sunday football watching. Local beach days. A barbecue. Friday night lights at the high school. Soon, we became close, and eventually, they became my girls. Our kids brought us together, but our friendship has grown roots beyond that (this isn’t always the case!) and now here we are in Italy, celebrating a few of us turning fifty this year.

Three times on this trip we’ve been stopped by young girls—just out of college, in their early twenties—asking if we’re on a girls trip. Girls, haha, we laugh, but yes. Each time they’ve said seeing us gives them hope for what their future might be. Each time, I’ve thought, make sure it is.

Over the course of the past three years, as I’ve been writing this next book about the difficulty and disappointment of romantic love in my life, I’ve become increasingly aware of the other love stories in my life. My work. My daughter. My home. My geography. And, of course, my friends. In a conversation with a friend a few months ago, catching up about our mutual recent heartbreaks—his marriage, my engagement—I said to him that it was hell to go through but my life was then, and still is, an embarrassment of riches.

One question I’ve been turning around of late is whether I would have such rich love stories had my love life gone another way—the way I had hoped for so long. And if not, is it really such a disappointment? I don’t know if the math works like that, but the amount of myself it’s required to build what I have—especially, in particular, my work—makes me wonder. And would I do it any differently if I had to choose between one love story or the other?

Would you?

Love,

Laura

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You are reading Love Story, a weekly newsletter about relationships, recovery, and writing from Laura McKowen. Laura is the founder of The Luckiest Club, an international sobriety support community, co-host of the Dear Vernon sobriety podcast and the bestselling author of two books, We Are The Luckiest and Push Off from Here.

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