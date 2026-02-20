First, I’m thrilled to announce I’m offering a 10-week intensive for non-fiction writers who are ready to develop an agent-ready book proposal. The Book Proposal Lab starts on March 17 and is now open for enrollment. I’m capping it at 20 writers, and as of now, 9 spots remain. » Learn more & register.

Today is my daughter’s seventeenth birthday.

When she was born, the nurse brought her around the c-section curtain for me to see, and for a moment, I thought: This cannot be my baby. Both her dad and I are dark, hairy Italians, and she was a little pearl—hairless, nearly translucent, crystal blue eyes.

She is my whole heart, and these are some of the chambers.

Regret: not having another baby; being so unhappy during my pregnancy; the recklessness and wall-to-wall pain of her first years; the way I treated her dad when we were married; the splitting of homes and holidays since she was three; not being more of a fun, playful mom; moving so much; not understanding how quickly it would all go; bringing a man into her life and not having it work out as I’d hoped; being quick to anger in these teen years.

Pride: getting sober when she was five; the way I’ve treated her dad since we split; being her safe place; encouraging her to make art; quitting my corporate job when she was in third grade and being more available to her as a result; showing her what it looks like for a woman to be a whole person outside of a relationship; bringing a man into her life and leaving because it wasn’t good enough for her or me; being quick to apologize in these teen years.