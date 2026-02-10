First, thank you to everyone who came to the Second Sundays gathering last Sunday. I’m still smiling like an idiot. Next month’s will be on March 8. We will probably dance again.

Second, if you registered for this Wednesday’s “How Much I Made on My First Book Q&A,” I’ve canceled and will reschedule that for another time. I had low registration (there’s a lot going on) and will do it later in the spring or summer. In the meantime, feel free to comment on that post if you have specific questions, and I will absolutely answer.

Ask Me Anything About Sobriety

Every so often, I like to do an AMA here to see what’s on your mind and connect more directly, so that’s what we’re doing this week.

These are usually only for paid subscribers, but I’m opening it to everyone this time around—feels right.

That said, your support makes this work possible. If you’re already a paid subscriber, thank you. If you’d like to become one, thank you. You can do that below.

If you cannot afford a subscription right now, simply email me and request one.

Guidelines:

Ask a question in the comments. Note: your comment/question will be visible to everyone—if that’s not obvious.

Keep the questions focused on sobriety this round. Anything about my story, getting sober, staying sober, long-term sobriety, emotional sobriety, cross-addiction, parenting, dating, relationships, sex—it’s all fair game.

I’ll answer live until 1 pm ET today, and asynchronously after that, until I run out of words. I will try hard to get to all the questions, but can’t promise.

All questions may be eligible to be answered on Dear Vernon, a new sobriety podcast we launched recently at The Luckiest Club. Hosted by Eric Johnson and me, we answer reader and listener questions about all things sobriety and recovery. We will only refer to you by your first name as indicated here if we use your question.

» Listen to Dear Vernon on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any other podcast player. 🎧

If you’d rather submit a question directly to the show, you can do that here.

That’s it! Drop your question in the comments.

Leave a comment

You are reading Love Story, a weekly newsletter about sobriety, relationships, and writing from Laura McKowen. Laura is the founder of The Luckiest Club, an international sobriety support community, and the bestselling author of two books, We Are The Luckiest: The Surprising Magic of a Sober Life and Push Off from Here: 9 Essential Truths to Get You Through Sobriety (and Everything Else). She co-hosts the sobriety podcast, Dear Vernon.

You can give a gift subscription here.