Hi, hello, Happy September.

Fresh out of the writing hole and a little rusty, I completely forgot to hit “record” on last week’s live call. I’m disappointed because we covered some great stuff—but the good news is, we can do it again!

You’re Invited: Love Story Subscriber Hangout: Thursday, Sept. 4 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

If you can’t make it live, a replay will be posted. *I promise this time.*

Details on how to register are available below (behind the paywall).

What’s This?

ICYMI, I turned in my third book last week, a memoir about emotional sobriety and relationships.

I went under contract for it back in 2021, as part of a two-book deal with Push Off from Here, and my life looked very different then. This was to be a book about all the things I’d done to heal my “relationship stuff,” and I thought, at the time, that the relationship I was in was proof of said healing.

Then, as I was set to begin writing the book, the relationship ended. So.

Topics

Writing memoir in real time when your life changes

How I wrote 75% of my book in three months - tips, tools, practices, structure

The emotional process of writing through painful experiences

What I read while I was writing it

Anything else you’d like to know

If you can’t be there, please leave a comment below, and I’ll answer it in the comments and/or on the call.

A number of you had questions about agents, publishing paths, and the process overall. I’ve recorded another call on these topics that’s full of helpful details.

In the meantime, here’s what’s coming up…

Events & Offerings

Sept 12 Live Event, NYC - Dr. Ingrid Clayton & Laura McKowen in conversation about Ingrid’s new book, Fawning, out 9/9. Register .

The Bigger Yes Online Course — Registration opens Sept. 4! We begin Sept. 18 and wrap up Oct. 30. This six-week journey is designed to help you align with your deeper callings. Love Story paid subscribers get a special discount. Learn more and join the waitlist .

Sept 25-28: THRESHOLD Retreat - Join me, Elena Brower, and Kemi Nekpavil for a small-group retreat for women navigating transitions at True Nature in Carbondale, Colorado. A few spots still available. Register for Threshold .

Oct 17-29: Push Off from Here Retreat at Kripalu in Stockbridge, MA. This event is sold out for in-person attendance, but (*NEW!*) you can now attend virtually. You can also add yourself to the waitlist to participate live (and people do cancel). Join the waitlist to attend live.

Love,

Laura

Sept. 4 Live Call Zoom Info