If you’re new to sobriety and looking for a little extra support through those first days, we just launched something special at The Luckiest Club : The First Seven . For one week, you’ll receive two daily emails—one in the morning and one at night—filled with guidance, encouragement, and tools to help you stay steady. We poured so much love into this, and I’m really proud of it. Start now for just $7

Hello, hi, welcome to the first Dig List in a while. The book-writing process was consuming and humbling this summer, but with the first draft behind me, I’ll be back to monthly updates for these.

I’m in a season of ultra-high anxiety right now, and I hate it. We all (or most, I think!?) have our Achilles heel of mental health, and mine is anxiety. Of all the reasons I had to stop drinking, at the end, I felt like I literally couldn’t survive one more day of that soul-crushing terror. Not one.

While I haven’t experienced that exact flavor of anxiety since I stopped, thank God, it’s still been a consistent battle over the years. It ebbs and flows, and I’m forever learning what kicks it up (hormones, too many days without sun, interacting with men who aren’t good for me, ignoring big truths), and what makes it worse (caffeine, lack of sleep, sugar, travel, too much screen time). I also know what helps (exercise, sleep, my cats, nature, my bed, showers, ocean swims, putting down my phone), though when it’s really acute, nothing helps much.

The tricky part about the way I experience anxiety is that it cycles with depression. This is a common phenomenon: when the nervous system is in a state of hyperarousal (anxiety), the body and mind can become quickly exhausted. So one can go from high alert to depletion very quickly. To me, it feels like being terrified and then overcome with a drained, flat, hopeless feeling; the cycles can run pretty quickly, as in several in a day.

I’ve been on an SSRI (Citalopram) to manage the anxiety since my daughter was born, so for 16+ years, and I’m working with my doctor to very slowly taper off—mostly because I don’t know what my brain is actually like sober, and I’d prefer not to be on this medication forever. I don’t take fast-acting anxiety medications in the benzo family because 1) they’re addictive, 2) I like them too much, and 3) they actually make the anxiety much worse after the initial relief.

I’m sharing this mostly because if it’s your experience, too, it may be helpful to know you’re not alone or somehow uniquely fucked up. Especially in sobriety, it can seem like we shouldn’t struggle in this way, but almost everyone I know does! We drank for good reason! It would be completely unmanageable if I were drinking, but it’s still tough at times sober. Not unmanageable, but tough.

One of the books I’m recommending this month is Martha Beck's "Beyond Anxiety," and it’s one of the only—maybe the only?—book I’ve read on anxiety that’s actually helpful. She has a unique approach, brings in a ton of research, and it’s written in her signature quirky/funny style.

I’ll talk more about anxiety in the coming weeks and might see if I can get her to do a Zoom call for our community.

Okay, let’s dive in.

What’s The Dig List?

Sharing stuff I love is my favorite thing, so instead of trying to squeeze recommendations into the other newsletters, I started a series called The Dig List. It’s a monthly roundup of things I’m digging: books, podcasts, music, cultural moments, art, and products. Read past ones here.

The Dig List: October 2025

Books

Heart The Lover by Lily King

There are only a few authors who are an automatic read for me and Lily King is one of them. I discovered her through Writers & Lovers (wonderful), but Father of The Rain was the hook for me—I still think about that book all the time.



This one was a beautiful heartache. It felt like one long poem in a way. Her writing is precise, delicate yet sturdy, and so, so smart. The longing, the ways we heal and wound each other, the consequences of our choices, the indelible marks of our first loves, the misunderstandings, the regrets, the redemption.

If You’re Seeing This, It’s Meant For You by Leigh Stein

I’ve followed

for a while because she’s hilarious and so clever. This book, her second, is unlike anything I’ve read before. “Fates collide after a tarot influencer disappears from a decaying Hollywood mansion in this unnerving gothic mystery and “incisive social satire.” (Town & Country) It’s a fun, funny, smart, incisive exploration of this weird cultural moment we’re in—told as a gothic mystery!

Dream State by Eric Puchner

I read this earlier in the summer and it is a mood. Not necessarily a good one, but a strong one, the kind that only some writers can create. There’s one passage I will never forget reading; it actually took my breath away. I read it over and over and over again, thinking, How, and wondering what it felt like to write it—like did he know how insanely good it was at the time? It’s about how the events of one summer impact the lives of three friends over five decades. It’s heavy, kind of strange, funny in parts and desperately sad in others, and the writing is immaculate.

Beyond Anxiety by Martha Beck

This is the one I mentioned above. Very good.

Grounded Success by Kemi Nekvapil

So unless you’re in Australia, you can only get the Audible version of this, but if I were you, I’d choose that version anyway.

is a dear friend and the kind of woman you want in your ears. This book is excellent if you’re grappling with work or a career transition, needing to redefine what success looks and feels like, or are simply looking for a north star. Kemi is one of the most clear, grounding, powerful voices I know.

Outrageous Openness by Tosha Silver

This is an older book (2016), but one I listen to frequently when I’m in a bad anxiety spot. One of the reviewers said, “If Amy Sedaris wrote obsessively about the Divine, this is what she might sound like. What a treat.” That’s accurate.

For all my book lists, visit my Bookshop.org storefront.

Shows

Just one. The Gilded Age. God, how I loved it. Carrie Coon rules. I could live inside that show forever.

Articles, Links, Etc.

A better resolution ritual by That Glasgow Witch, who is the absolute most lovely follow on Instagram.

I’ve never been a baker, but I started baking focaccia last year. It’s a perfect way into the bread-baking world because it’s very forgiving (I tried sourdough; not ready for the commitment yet) and it’s also delicious. Just made my first one of the season this week. This King Arthur Big and Bubbly Focaccia recipe came from my friend Kelly, and it’s the best.

The dawn of the post-literate society by

isn’t an uplifting read, but it’ll inspire you to get your face in a book real quick.

I don’t have a fancy skincare routine, but as a freckly Gen-Xer who used baby oil to “tan” and didn’t wash my face until my forties, I’m trying to do better now. I use all Tula products because they’re clean and reasonably priced, but I recently got sucked into a middle-aged woman on Instagram talking about “In Your Face "The Cream.” It’s a night cream that’s incredibly luxurious, smells fantastic, and truly lasts a long time. (I don’t have any affiliation with this or any other brands/products.)

That’s it! Happy digging.

xo,

Laura

Events & Offerings

Oct 17-29: Push Off from Here retreat at Kripalu in Stockbridge, MA. The in-person event is sold out, but you can still attend virtually for $99. Attend virtually .

The Sober 90 begins October 31. If you’re new to sobriety or already sober but need support and structure, this is for you. Learn more & register .

The First Seven: An email course to guide you through the first week of sobriety. You’ll receive two daily emails—one in the morning, one at night—with incredible support, tools, inspiration, and resources. Start now for just $7.

You are reading Love Story, a weekly newsletter about relationships, recovery, and writing from Laura McKowen. Laura is the founder of The Luckiest Club, an international sobriety support community, and the bestselling author of two books, We Are The Luckiest: The Surprising Magic of a Sober Life and Push Off from Here: 9 Essential Truths to Get You Through Sobriety (and Everything Else).

You can give a gift subscription here.