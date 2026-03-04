Last week, I turned in 75 pages of the second draft of my next book, a memoir about relationships, and this week marks two years since my last one ended. Or rather, two years since the conversation where I said to him, sitting on the couch in what was suddenly his house—no longer ours—“I am going to go.” He may have been done long before that moment, I don’t know.

His response was two-fold.

He said he loved me too, and then asked me not to write about him.

“I know this is how you process things,” he said. “But it’s really important to me.”

“No—” I said, stunned that this was part of the conversation we were having. I was somewhere outside of myself, in shock at the rapidity of the rupture of our life. We had so many plans, including marriage. I still had on the sapphire ring he proposed to me with—a surprise proposal, in front of our families, on the roof deck of the condo we bought together in San Diego. My toiletries were still upstairs in the bathroom we’d recently redone. Alma’s school photos were still on the fridge. “It’s my job,” I said.

The request itself was new, first made a couple of months earlier in the middle of a fight.

When we met in May of 2020, We Are The Luckiest had been out for five months and I’d been writing publicly about my life for six or seven years. He bought the book and read it before we met for our first date, a walk (because COVID). He texted me a photo of the Amazon purchase confirmation when he bought it, and later sent photos of passages he liked.

By the time my agent submitted the proposal for my next book to publishers, we’d already been living together for six months—me, him, Alma, and my two cats. When I received the offer for not only that book, but another one—an unnamed memoir about relationships—he was the first person I told. I wrote the offer details on a Post-it and stuck it on the edge of his desk while he was on a Zoom call.

During the nearly four years we were together, I read him essays and drafts as I wrote them. He was there when I received the first copies of Push Off from Here, filmed the requisite unboxing video for me to post online, and attended one of my book events.

I occasionally posted photos of us on my personal Facebook page—birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, that kind of thing—but only a handful of times on my professional accounts, and always after asking. I’d written about our relationship in my newsletters, too, though always positively and without personal details. I referred to him only by his first initial.

I didn’t do these things because he asked me to. I did them because, despite writing openly about certain parts of my life, I’ve always maintained a protective privacy around others.

In other words, if he’d been uncomfortable with my work, with being in a relationship with someone who writes publicly about her life, or felt I’d violated his privacy at any point, he never said so.

His request, made right as our relationship was ending, seemed to imply that I’d become something over the course of it that he had not signed up for. As if I’d been an accountant when we met but decided midway through to become a writer.

Which is to say nothing of how little one must think of the profession of writing—of being a published author—to describe it primarily as a way to process things.

It was his right to change his mind, of course. To have thought he wanted one thing, or at least have been okay with it, and later realized: actually, no—although it would’ve been nice to be given a head’s up on that. Notwithstanding the betrayal of such a large internal shift, which, again, is only speculative on my part—there were countless blanks to fill in—he still had the right to ask not to be written about.

But it’s not his view I want to talk about here, but my own process thereafter, in the wake of receiving such a request. I want to talk about the larger question of license as an artist.

My friend, Elissa Altman, author and teacher of an entire body of work on the subject of permission, including a book titled Permission, writes: These foundational questions still exist as tripwires: Who am I to tell my story? Is it mine to tell? Do I own it? What will happen if I write something when I’ve been warned not to? What happens if someone tells me that I’ve gotten the story all wrong?

I’ll explore the layers of these kinds of questions over the coming months, as I continue to write this book. But today, I want to talk about the deeper foundational question I’ve been wrestling with for the better part of the last two years.

Why do I do this? Why write, and specifically, write about my life? Why do it when it costs so much—emotionally, physically, spiritually, even financially?

You might expect that I’ve considered these questions before that relationship ended, but I really hadn’t, and it wasn’t even until last year at this time when I began to, when the process of writing this book had continued to elude and frustrate and at times strangle me, and I found myself daydreaming of opening at a bookstore, or a flower shop, or working a more straight-forward, leave-it-behind-when-you-leave-the-office type job. It was the first time I’d had such thoughts and they shocked me; thus far, since I left my corporate career in 2016, I’ve felt only bedazzled by the miracle of doing the work I get to do. Even when it has been unsexy, exhausting, tedious, unstable, and unpredictable, I have still always felt like I was living in some kind of dream.

Perhaps it is closing in on the ten year mark itself, the natural eclipsing of a honeymoon-type period. The earlier years were propelled by the raw, at times manic energy, of early sobriety and what I can only describe as a kind of possession I felt to create and build. By luck or by fate or some combination of both, I was bestowed with…a lot of things to say…about the then tight-mouthed and antiquated cultural topics of addiction, sobriety, alcohol and alcohol culture. I took the assignment, or it took me, and I spent a decade talking and thinking and writing about these things—all with great purpose and joy.

After Push Off from Here came out in 2023, I thought maybe I’d said everything that I could say, and was ready to explore sobriety through the broader lens of emotional sobriety, which is to say the broader experience of being human and trying to live with some modicum of peace, connection, and meaning. Specifically, I wanted to talk about romantic relationships, as that had been where I’ve most struggled against my own patterns, confusion, and shame.

When I’d signed for this third book, I thought I had a clean arc of healing guiding the narrative. I’d struggled, hit many bottoms, got all kinds of help, and somehow—conceivably as a result of all that work—had landed in a healthy, loving relationship. It wasn’t that I thought the relationship was a wrapped-up-bow ending, but I also didn’t not think that.

Needless to say, when the relationship ended, the concept of the book blew up, even though I swore—and honestly believed—otherwise. I think I had to tell myself this so I could keep going? I was under contract, and I still wanted to write this book for the same reason I’d wanted to write it originally: it feels like the most important through-line of my life; the most essential thread to pull in my narrative.

Which brings me back to the question of why.

Why do I do this? Why write, and specifically, write about my life? Why do it when it costs so much?

In the past, when I’ve been asked some iteration of this question, I’ve said what I’ve heard many other authors say: Because I can’t not do it. Which is true in the same way I can’t not break a sweat regularly or get eight hours of sleep without becoming an unwell person, but it’s also an insufficient answer; there’s more to it.

Writing is, for me, the one place where I cannot be interrupted, cut off, or told to shut up. As a girl who grew up with an authoritarian, very opinionated father—and as a woman in general—this has been life-changing, even life-saving.

Inside the space of writing, I have the safety and—if I give it to myself—the permission to explore my experience in a way that is far more open, patient, curious, and revelatory than anywhere else. The act of writing itself is a tool of discovery, a conversation with parts of oneself, with others, with the universe. It is not therapy, but not entirely unlike therapy, in the sense that through the process one might uncover patterns, deeper meanings, and essential insights that begin to straighten out one’s story, for lack of a better phrase.

It was through writing that I came to see myself not primarily as a piece-of-shit mother, friend, and wife who lost control and brought pain to everyone around her, but as someone with a far more complex identity, and more nuanced reasons for her behavior.

Writing allows me to pull at the various threads of why. And in pulling those threads, begin to see things about myself and others—and the world—that I might otherwise miss. Or, that I may know intellectually, but hadn’t experienced viscerally, in a way that might actually shift the hardened, painful ideas we tend to carry.

Which is not to say writing lets us off the hook. More often than not, I’ve ended up more the villain than less after writing through something, it’s just I also usually see I’m not only villain—and the same for other people. Which is why revenge writing almost always smells bad to a reader, even when the subject may deserve it.

There’s so much more to the answer of why, but the one other piece I want to talk about right now, is that writing is a way of saying this happened, and it matters. Jeannine Ouellette expresses this beautifully:

The self that writes is not the same self that lived the experience. It is the self that looked at the experience and decided it was worth something. Worth shaping. Worth offering to another person. Worth saying: Here. I made this from what happened. Maybe you recognize it. Maybe it is also yours.

As much as I’ve questioned—and I have, consistently, and sometimes existentially—whether I still want to write this book, and whether I am cut out to be a writer in general, the place I keep coming back to is: I still want to know what happened. Or, rather, I want to know who I will become in the process of understanding what happened by writing through it. And, yes, I want to offer it to you. “Maybe you recognize it. Maybe it is also yours.”

To be clear, I’m not only talking about what happened in this last relationship. That is just one small part of a much larger story that is, centrally, about me—not him, or any other man. It mattered, but it was only four of my forty-eight years, and a blink in the much longer lineage of women who came before me.

Thank you for being here.

Laura

