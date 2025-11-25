First: Don’t miss the announcement about a new monthly gathering, Second Sundays, beginning in December, and The Practice opening for registration on Dec 2!

My sophomore year of college, I started dating a childhood friend, Mike. “Dated” is perhaps too dignified a word, but it wasn’t nothing. We’d grown up together, had a lot of shared history, and there was a real friendship there—at least at the start. He’d always been the ultimate player, a real asshole in every sense, even by the standards of his dude friends, but I thought I’d be the exception.

Spring semester of our senior year, after a long list of shitty behavior over the years, including leaving me to deal with a pregnancy on my own, he left my Parents Weekend party with one of my sorority sisters’ moms. He’d been my date. My mom, who’d known him since childhood, was with us. Everyone saw it transpire and no one was surprised.

It was such an outrageous thing, even for college, that obviously—obviously!—I would finally stop talking to him after that.

And I did…for a while.

For a couple of weeks, I rode the wave of outrage and satisfaction that even he, for once, seemed ashamed and sorry. I swore he was dead to me. But when a concert came up that our friend group had bought tickets for, instead of backing out or telling him not to go, as my friends urged me to, I stuck to the plan. I said it was because I was fine and that I’d just ignore him, and I spent many days imagining the satisfaction of doing so. But when the time came and he approached me at the venue with his “I’ve been a bad boy” smile and whispered some stupid joke into my ear, my body melted into what I can only describe as total relief.

I knew my friends were watching and shaking their heads. I knew I’d be shaking mine if the situation were reversed. I remember thinking how mad I was that he’d done something so publicly stupid by going home with that mom, because now I looked really foolish. And yet, I didn’t walk away. I did the opposite of walk away.

If I remember correctly, he drove me home that night and stayed over. The next morning, hungover, I justified it in my mind with all the usual stuff: our history, drinking, a bad night. Besides, everyone was doing stupid shit all the time! We were in college!

But then, one of my roommates, Kim, knocked on my door. She was one of my best friends, had been at the concert, and had been privy to all his antics over the years. I thought we were going to laugh and share stories about the night like usual, but when I opened the door, her expression was serious. Concerned.

“Lars (my nickname then),” she said, reaching out to touch my arm. “Please don’t do this to yourself.”

“I know—” I started, thrown off, my cheeks burning with shame.

“No—” she interrupted. “Look at me, I mean it. He’s not a good person, Laura. You’re so much better than this. I’m actually really worried.”

In the moment, I waved Kim off, insisting she didn’t need to worry. I knew she meant well, but instead of comforting me, her words only deepened the judgment and self-hatred I was already drowning in. I needed the conversation to end.

Still, a kernel of insight seeped in: I could see that, in addition to being alarmed even by our college-aged standards, she was genuinely confused. She couldn’t understand why I—her friend who was otherwise so strong, bright, and capable—would still, after all he’d done, and especially after the whole public mom debacle, continue to engage with Mike.

It’s not like I hadn’t had that thought before, obviously. But something new dawned on me in that moment—perhaps because the memory of the night was still so present in my body: how powerless I’d felt around him; how quickly my anger had morphed into relief.

It occurred to me that something deeper might be at play. Like, maybe this is what I thought I deserved? Maybe this was about my dad, or…something?

(Keep in mind, this was the nineties. Nobody was in therapy. Terms like attachment style, trauma, or nervous system regulation wouldn’t enter the culture for a good twenty years. We were feral latchkey kids raised by exhausted parents. Feelings were optional, and more willpower was the answer to every problem.)

This baby insight didn’t change anything then, but it marked the beginning of my effort to understand and unravel a pattern that has animated my entire adult life—a pattern that has caused me far more pain than anything else, including my drinking. I was twenty-two years old then; today I am forty-eight. It has taken every one of those twenty-six years to begin to go beyond awareness, information, and understanding into something like actual healing. And this is with eleven years of sobriety! This is with the fact that I just wrote a book about the whole thing!

I’m sharing this because—even with all that growth—this pattern still lives in me, and I can still feel a lot of shame that it does. Just a couple of months ago, I found myself caught in it again, and wondering: how? HOW! But this is what emotional sobriety actually is. It’s fucking messy. With alcohol, sobriety is black and white: you stop drinking. But when it comes to love, attachment, and people, it’s never that simple. You can’t just quit the things you need to survive.

