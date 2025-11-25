Love Story

Love Story

Kate Smith
2d

As a summary of what emotional sobriety is, this really landed for me: “We cannot take risks in relationship unless we have developed a foundation that will hold us when we fall. And that foundation cannot be another person. It must be ourselves. You must become your own soft place to land.”

I need to become my own soft place to land. What a process that is for those of us who have experienced addiction and all the things that caused us to become addicted as a way to cope. Profound. Thanks Laura as always for your amazing insights 🙏

Kate Wallace
2d

Just before reading this post, I finished reading James Hollis’ book Finding Meaning in the Second Half of Life. I’ll take as many reminders as I can get, that life is a journey and not a destination. I’ll never achieve perfection (whatever that is!), but I can pack a much wiser suitcase. Thanks to you both for the reminder.

And PS, hurrah for Second Sundays! I can’t wait!

