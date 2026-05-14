Love Story

Love Story

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Miranda Hart's avatar
Miranda Hart
2d

This is what I needed to read today. This. This. This. I am nearly 15 months. But I don’t want the window of “forever sobriety” to close. To find another chink, another “bad day” excuse. No I haven’t had DUI’s, catastrophe’s happen, but too many fucking goes at this over the last oh 15 years. The damage is to my soul and maybe who knows to my body. I don’t want another go at this. I want this to be it. To be who I am. Forever a sober woman both physically and mentally and more important in my heart of hearts. Thank you Laura. I want it seared on my brain - SOBER, BRAVE and COURAGEOUS. 🫶🦋🙏

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Heather's avatar
Heather
2d

OMG Laura, I first read this when I was at the beginning of sobriety and it was perfect for that time in my life.

The other thing you said that really sticks out for me is that the one thing that people who quit drinking had in common was that at some point they stopped drinking completely. I mean, there is no arguing with that.

Today, right before I read this essay again, I was deciding whether to return to my teaching job again next school year. I’ve been miserable there. I’ve been crying throughout the year. Angry at my micromanaging boss, angry at so many situations there. I’ve had panic attacks and other stress related problems, but I keep thinking, what about the money?

What am I going to do if I don’t find another job? You know, all the questions.

Th thing is, I know this job is killing me mentally and physically. I know I can’t go back. I know what is best for me. I know the trouble is I think I have time, and I know I have to be the one to stop the madness.

Anyway, reading this today, in this particular moment, is very affirming for me.

Thanks as always for your writing and insights.

#8

Heather❤️

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