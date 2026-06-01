First: If you need sobriety support, we’ve got three programs starting today over at The Luckiest Club: The Sober 90 if you’re just starting out or are already sober but need support, structure, and community; The Sober Steady if you have some time, but motivation has waned and you need real tools & support; The Sober Life if you’re ready to focus on the long-game of emotional sobriety.

Here’s the question

Any words of advice when sobriety drives a wedge between a couple? I have over 3 years of sobriety and know I have to protect my recovery fiercely but what that looks like sometimes is casting shade on my spouse (who still drinks, though not problematically), for no fault of his own. He tries, he really does, to "get it" and I feel he offers all the support he knows how. Yet. I just know he may never understand me the same way. Or the way I need him to. Like I may never be truly seen by him. Does any of this make sense?

- Allison

Yes, it all makes complete sense.

Anytime one party in a relationship changes, it will cause a disturbance in the force, and some changes—like sobriety—are cosmically significant. It’s the kind of change that eventually ripples into every single aspect of our lives from the inside out. It shifts how we show up in our relationships to how we want to spend our time, who we want to spend it with, what we value, what we prioritize, how we define fun, how we define success, how we have sex, work, play, communicate, everything. Right down to our sleep habits. It’s like a wildfire that lasts for years; the transformation doesn’t happen all at once, but it eventually changes the entire ecosystem of one’s world.

I think we more or less attract people on our level of consciousness, meaning someone with similar emotional development, trauma resolution, and capacity and interest in growth. And when we join with someone, we assume we’ll stay in tandem throughout the relationship, meaning neither party will make so much of a giant leap forward as to leave the other behind and vice versa. This is one of the subconscious “contracts” we agree to, and because love requires a bit of fantasy to allow us to join together initially, we can’t and don’t see the many ways a relationship could break. In other words, we assume the love and commitment we feel in the beginning will never change. While we love the idea of “growing together,” it’s threatening as hell and scary in reality, even in the most solid relationships. Socializing and drinking together is often one of couples' many unspoken, subconscious contracts.

When one person grows in a relationship, it seems to go one of three ways:

The growing party reverts back in order not to threaten the relationship. I’ve seen so many people keep drinking because they know sobriety will threaten the relationship. Sometimes, this is because their partner has explicitly stated as much: “You’re less fun when you’re sober,” or, as one of my friend’s husbands said about a year into her sobriety, “I didn’t sign up for this” or because they sense the resistance, even if their partner claims to be supportive. This is not great and rarely works in the long run. The other party is challenged to grow, and they grow together. In the case of sobriety, this doesn’t necessarily mean the other party gets sober, although sometimes it does. It’s more about the willingness to eventually (because it doesn’t always happen right away) enter a liminal space of curiosity and change with the partner, to be uncomfortable as the ground shifts, and for both parties to take responsibility for their own experience while tending to the relationship as best as they can. The other party refuses to grow, and they split. Because it just doesn’t work anymore.

You can’t know the outcome until you do.

Allison, I imagine you and everyone else in a similar situation reading the above and scrambling to figure out which of the three categories their relationship falls into. Maybe you’re secretly hoping the relationship will not work, or perhaps you’re terrified by the idea it may not. Most likely, you don’t know yet.

I’ve seen plenty of people leave immediately after getting sober because they’d known it wasn’t right for years, and drinking was a way of coping with that knowing. But more often, I see people go through the messy process of figuring it out, fluctuating between “this is doomed” and “I could never leave” until they arrive at the answer. Unfortunately, there’s no shortcut here, but the questions you ask yourself in the meantime are critical, so let’s talk about those.

Asking the right questions.

In your letter, you said:

He tries, he really does, to "get it" and I feel he offers all the support he knows how. Yet. I just know he may never understand me the same way. Or the way I need him to. Like I may never be truly seen by him.

I know what it’s like to want to be truly seen and understood. We all want that. Maybe one of the great heartbreaks of life is realizing nobody can ever perfectly see and understand us—even our partners. No one will ever be the perfect support or mirror. It’s not wrong to want that (I do!), but expecting it will always lead to disappointment.

You’ve gone through one of the most epic changes people can go through—an actual Heroine’s Journey situation. Who you were three years ago is not remotely who you are today. I’m guessing you don’t even see yourself clearly right now, so to expect your husband to is natural, but it’s also unfair. You’re changing all the time, right? So fast you can barely keep up?

If that feels true, the more helpful questions to ask yourself as you move through this are: Is your husband capable of seeing you in a way that’s enough for you? Is he willing and capable of joining you as you grow? Are you allowing him to join you and see you, or are you expecting him to do it intuitively? And last, Do you really want him to join you?

If the last question gives you pause, that’s a big ol’ sign to slow down and figure out what you’re up to. I’m just speaking for myself here, but I’ve pointed the finger at my partner more than once when I wanted out of a relationship but didn’t have the courage to be honest with myself or them about it. Ask yourself what the “casting shade” is all about. Ask yourself what outcome you’re genuinely hoping for here, and if it turns out you’re genuinely hoping for your marriage to grow and thrive in this new era, see how you can take responsibility for your part, which is all you can do.

New contracts require new rules. While the two of you may have been able to skate through in the past without excellent communication, you won’t be able to do that now that you’re sober because you’re too aware. It’s not likely that the two of you have new issues now that you’re not drinking; more likely, you’re just not able to ignore them any longer. There’s no buffer anymore. This is scratchy and hard, but it might lead to beautiful things if you’re both willing to do the work.

Trust yourself, but verify.

If I had a nickel for every time I’ve heard a newly sober person (within the first five years) say they don’t think their marriage will survive this…I don’t know; I’d be wearing La Perla underwear right now or something. The point is that we have all kinds of big feelings when we get sober. Some are fleeting; some aren’t. Sometimes, we mistake the discomfort of change for “this relationship is wrong,” and sometimes the discomfort is our long-ignored intuition screaming at us to get the fuck out. So my message is to trust yourself but verify.

By verify, I mean ask yourself if your questions about the relationship are new or if they’re just surfacing now because you’re not drunk or hungover all the time anymore.

By verify, I mean talk to people who really know you and really want what’s best for you (if you’re lucky enough to have those people in your life) and ask them to tell you the truth. Also, talk to a therapist.

By verify, I mean give it some time to see if things shift. In that time, be honest and forthcoming with your partner about your thoughts and feelings. Give them the best opportunity you can to grow alongside you. Stay curious. I don’t know how much time will be enough, but you will if you’re listening closely.

I hope this is helpful to you, Allison, and anyone else reading this. These situations are all so unique and complex. If you’ve got a story of what happened to your relationship when you or your partner got sober, please share it in the comments. We all learn.

Love,

Laura

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You are reading Love Story, a weekly newsletter about relationships, recovery, and writing from Laura McKowen. Laura is the founder of The Luckiest Club, an international sobriety support community, and the bestselling author of two books, We Are The Luckiest: The Surprising Magic of a Sober Life and Push Off from Here: 9 Essential Truths to Get You Through Sobriety (and Everything Else).

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