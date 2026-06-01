Love Story

Love Story

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Allison Deraney's avatar
Allison Deraney
1h

This is helpful to me, still. Two years later. Thank you, Laura. xoxo

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Kate Wallace's avatar
Kate Wallace
1h

I really appreciate this take on relationships. I am approaching my third sober anniversary, and I’ve been married for almost 22 years. Some days I feel like my husband is really there for me and he’s doing his best to understand the seismic shifts I’m going through. Other days I feel like he looks at me like an exotic zoo animal.

I’m still waiting on the outcome. I won’t know it until it happens. That might be the day one of us dies at the end of a long marriage. Or it might be next year in divorce court. Today we’re both doing “us” the best we can.

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