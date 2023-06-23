Happy Friday! Summer can be an extra tough time for folks to get or stay sober, and I’d like to provide a way for folks who don’t have the funds to join The Luckiest Club to participate.

So this weekend, I’m offering 50% off my annual Love Story subscription, typically $48. Pay $24 for an annual subscription; all proceeds will go toward member scholarships. This offer is valid through this Sunday, June 25.

The Luckiest Club is a sobriety support community I founded in 2020. We offer ~50 online support meetings a week, including dedicated meetings for LGBT+, BIPOC, men’s, women’s, and members who are 50+, as well as over fifty subgroups, meditation meetings, courses, book clubs, and more.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Paid subscribers get access to all posts, the ability to comment and join the community, and invites to occasional live Zoom hangouts with me. It also supports me in doing this work. Thank you for considering!

xo

Laura