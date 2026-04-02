Love Story

Love Story

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Allison Deraney's avatar
Allison Deraney
4d

I ordered this yesterday!!! Arrives tomorrow. I love Eric and his message, always. Great hearing the two of you together. I listened :-)

"This is all that’s ever mattered." Yes. To those little ones that become a lot all on their own. xoxo

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Anna Christie's avatar
Anna Christie
4d

The crinkled nose laugh reminds me of a quote I read recently, “maybe living your best life just means slowing down enough to see how good it already is.”

Can’t wait to check out Eric’s book, and yes, coffee from stainless steel is coffee for the actual birds.

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