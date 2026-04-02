I’m writing this from the coziness of my own bed, enjoying the spring-like breeze blowing through the window.

Yesterday morning, I was struck by a moment of such sweetness it caught my breath. Alma was driving me somewhere (she drives now), and I was trying not to spill the coffee I brought in a mug—the stainless steel coffee carriers change the taste!—and cursing her heavy foot and our post-winter potholed roads. Both of us were singing along to Noah Kahan’s Call Your Mom.

I suddenly remembered the time, many years ago, when she’d been given laughing in preparation for a procedure. When it hit her, she started singing—first quietly, then louder, then really loud—causing me and her dad and the nurses to absolutely lose our shit. I filmed it, and it’s been a long time since either of us has watched the video, but as soon as I started singing her made-up song in the car, she knew exactly what I was referring to and broke into side-splitting laughter. If there is anything I love more than my daughter’s full-body laugh I don’t know about it. When I glimpsed over at her, her nose was all scrunched up—the way mine does when I laugh hard; the way my mom’s does, too. I thought, this is all that’s ever mattered.

I meant to get this email out yesterday, pub day for my friend and colleague Eric Zimmer’s new book, How a Little Becomes a Lot, but it just didn’t happen. And although I can beat myself up for such things, I’m happier to be sending it now instead, in this grateful, present state versus a stressed out, rushed one—and fitting, given the subject of Eric’s book. Going slower, noticing, practicing what Eric calls “Still Points” is part of my continual practice.

This book has been billed as “Atomic Habits meets Think Like a Monk” and I’d say that’s pretty much it. It’s a wonderful, accessible, practical yet wise guide. Most of all, it’s useful. Eric is, like me, a person in long-term recovery, and so it especially speaks to me—and I know will be the same for so many of you. He gets it.

Below is our conversation. We will also be going live here on Substack later this month, so look for an invitation.

The title of your book, How a Little Becomes a Lot, suggests a philosophy of incremental change. But a lot of people in recovery know that sometimes change is sudden and total—a moment where something just breaks open. How do you hold both of those truths?

I think there is truth to what you are saying, and if we look more closely, we will see that even before the sudden change, there were many small moments that led up to it.

All our attempts to change before that were important. We’d made progress; we’d slip back. That sudden moment didn’t come from nowhere. It came from lots of other little moments that were too small for us to see.

The way I describe it in the book is if you were going to film the movie of my life, you’d see me going into a detox center at 24—a homeless heroin addict who weighed a hundred pounds and was jaundiced and yellow from hepatitis C, and facing up to 50 years in prison—having a moment of clarity that I was going to die or go to jail very soon. That would be the scene that got all the attention. But that scene only mattered because of all the little things I did afterwards to make recovery a reality. All the off-camera moments that are not exciting enough to film.

In AA history, Bill Wilson had a white-light spiritual experience that changed him. And he also found himself in a hotel lobby in Akron, Ohio, after that, very close to drinking again, right before he made the call to connect with Dr. Bob Smith. Bill’s white-light experience doesn’t mean much if he doesn’t do the small things afterward.

It’s not that sudden insights or epiphanies don’t occur or aren’t valuable. They very much are. It’s that even in those cases, it’s the integration of those into our lives that happens little by little.

In the introduction for the book, you say that recovery got you curious about how and why people change. Specifically, you wondered why do some of us change, and some don’t. Is it willpower? Chance? Something else? I’ve often thought about this—especially in sobriety—because I’ve seen so many people make it, but so many others not, and like you, have had many friends die. This is a big question, but can you summarize your theory here, especially after writing this book?

Oh, I wish being curious about it for so long had led me to have good answers. But the honest truth is that after writing this book, after 800-plus podcast conversations with some of the smartest people I know, and many years of being sober myself, I still can’t fully explain why I’m here and some of my friends aren’t.

There are many factors that affect our ability to change. It’s why I wrote an entire book about it versus a blog post. I do think that learning to view the ability to change as a skill rather than a character flaw is really important. Many of us, when we are unsuccessful at making a change, conclude we are broken.

My experience of recovery and many other changes in my life is that it was actually a skills gap more than it was anything else. I didn’t know how to stay sober. I didn’t know how to get myself to exercise regularly. I didn’t know how to get myself to focus on the creative work that matters.

Another key idea in this book is that we need to work on both our habits of behavior and our habits of thought simultaneously. There are things I did that helped me remain sober, and there were thought patterns I changed that also helped. Real change requires both the inner and the outer.

You’ve been in recovery for over thirty years—long enough to have watched yourself change, backslide, change again, and start to see the same patterns cycling back around. What pattern in yourself has been the most humbling to recognize?

In the way that our greatest strengths are often our greatest weaknesses, my pattern is my belief that any moment besides this one is the one I want to be in. Now, that doesn’t sound like a good quality, but it is that quality that leads me to work to change, to improve, and to accomplish things in my life. And of course, it makes it very hard to be content with where I am.

I made a lot of progress on this at one point. I really deepened in my ability to be present, to accept, and to just be in the middle of my life. And then writing a book screwed it all up! Ha.

But I like your term, “cycling back around.” Because I often think of our growth like a spiral staircase.

Picture that spiral staircase with photos on the wall. We keep passing by some of the same images—­ our patterns, our memories, our old stories—­ and this feels really frustrating, like we’re not getting anywhere. But each time, we see them from a slightly different angle, slightly higher up. With a little more light. With a little more distance. We notice something new in the frame. Maybe we understand something in the background that we couldn’t before. The pictures don’t change, but we do, ever so slightly.

You’ve been hosting The One You Feed for ten years now, and it’s reached a scale—millions of listeners, hundreds of conversations with some of the sharpest minds working on human change—that I imagine you couldn’t have pictured when you started. That’s a long time to be publicly associated with a set of ideas, and a very long time to have a show! How has the show changed for you over the years, and how has your view of your role as the host of these conversations? Is there anything you used to teach or say with confidence in the early years that you’ve had to walk back—not necessarily because you were wrong, but because you’ve lived longer, listened more, and the ideas grew more complicated?

One of the main things that has changed over the years is that I’ve realized there are many different yet valid approaches to solving the same problem.

The other thing I might not necessarily “walk back” is that, if I were doing it again today, I don’t know that I would pick the parable of the two wolves as the jumping-off point for each episode. It can be read as saying that so-called negative emotions like fear or anger are bad. It’s also very binary, good and bad, and I see things in a thousand shades of gray.

I’ve also realized that while exposing listeners to important ideas is part of what I do, another big part is simply helping them feel less alone and more normal. Helping us all to understand that there is no escape from the human condition.

You introduce the concept of “Still Points”—small, intentional moments of reflection built into the day. That sounds deceptively simple, but I imagine the hard part is what happens in that pause. What are people actually supposed to do with a still point, and what gets in the way?

Actually, I find the harder part is getting people (or myself) to do them consistently. You can think of them as the fundamental building blocks of a new way of thinking.

The formula is simple: When-Then. The “When” is a prompt. The “Then” is your chosen response.

Example: When I check the time, then I’ll ask myself: What am I thinking and feeling right now?

You can put anything you want to work on into a still point. So, for example, if you’re trying to be more patient with your children, you might create a still point: When I go to the bathroom, then I will reflect on why being patient is important to me.

Now, doing this one time will not change your life. But if you reflect four to five times a day for the next month on why you want to be more patient with your children, you will absolutely become more patient.

What happens in each individual still point, isn’t that important. Some might be profound, others might be nothing at all. It’s the cumulative effect that starts to matter.

Is there a version of you from early in your recovery that you’d have a hard time being honest with now? A self you’d want to protect from something you’ve learned or experienced since then?

That’s a great question, but I don’t.

I tell this story in the book: I had been picking them up for several months and hadn’t even thought about it. I waited in line at the pharmacy, got the slim paper sack with its stapled prescription, and brought them to my mom. They rode in the passenger seat through the warm summer months. I carried them, light as they were, up to her apartment week after week after her fall.

Opiates? Yes, opiates. OxyContin, to be specific. The good stuff.

Thirty years earlier, I would likely have robbed you at gunpoint for them 30 years earlier. Now I’m delivering them to my mom without thinking about using them once. Without really having any emotional reaction at all. I glance at the passenger seat; the pills feel no more significant to me than a loaf of bread.

The me of thirty years ago would not have believed this story possible, but he would have signed up for almost any kind of life that got rid of that torn-in-two feeling I had, where I knew I couldn’t get high anymore and yet I absolutely couldn’t stop. I don’t know a worse feeling. There have been hard moments, unimaginably hard moments in some ways, but the good far, far outweighs the bad.

But that 25-year-old would probably be dismayed by how early I seem to want to go to bed now.

You’ve interviewed hundreds of people about their inner lives. Did writing a book require a different kind of honesty than interviewing does? Where did you have to go that a conversation couldn’t take you?

I don’t know that it required a different kind of honesty, but it did require me to get over a massive amount of self-doubt. Writing this book brought up levels of self-doubt I had not faced in a long, long time.

In the book, I identify what I call the Six Saboteurs of Self-Control, which are six categories of things that, in the moment, stop us from making the choice we want.

And one of them I call the self-doubt stalemate. So how did I work with this?

Since my goal was to write, I didn’t need to eliminate all self-doubt. I simply had to turn it down enough to show up and write when I said I would.

I did this by changing my self-talk. I’ve never really been able to go full cheerleader mode, so for me to say to myself, “You’re a great writer, you’re gonna do amazing,” wouldn’t have felt real. I couldn’t convince myself I was an Anne Lamott in waiting.

But what I could do was say to myself, Do you know that you can’t write a good book? Even my most pessimistic self had to admit that, no, I didn’t know that. And do you think if you sit down and write like you plan that you’ll feel better about yourself? Uh, yeah, I guess. And that if you keep writing, you’ll get better? Probably.

All I needed to do was find the way to talk to myself that got me over that hump.

Now, there was another huge element that was important to my being able to write: having very clear plans about what I was doing, when I was doing it, where I was doing it, etc. I refer to this as the structural element of change, and it is also equally important to the inner element we just discussed.

What does your relationship with self-compassion actually look like after decades of practice? Not the concept, but the lived daily reality of it. I think a lot of people in recovery are suspicious of self-compassion, or find it genuinely hard to access (like me, although I have improved over the years).

I am pleased to say that I am very self-compassionate these days, but it’s important to remember that I’ve been doing some form of inner work for 30 years.

It is very, very rare that I talk to myself in a harsh or mean way anymore. And when I do, it feels so out of place that I see it almost immediately. Now this doesn’t mean that I don’t think I make mistakes or that there aren’t times I don’t live up to the person I want to be, and I will hold myself accountable for those, but I don’t do it in a mean way.

This took a LOT of noticing the thought pattern and substituting something different for it.

I spend a whole chapter on this in the book because I think it is enormously important. Besides ceasing to burn my life down with mind-altering substances, it is the biggest upgrade I have ever given myself.

But the framework is actually very simple. Treat yourself like you would treat a good friend. But doing that requires an imaginative leap. We have to really imagine a friend going through what we are going through, and imagine ourselves talking to that person. What would we say? How would we support them?

If you do this, you will begin to find the authentic words you would offer to someone else. This is really important because the words matter. Finding words that you would actually use is key.

And then rinse and repeat about 5,000 times, which is, of course, what makes it hard. We try it twenty times, and we’re not different, and so we get discouraged and give up. This is truly a case of how a little can become a lot.

How a Little Becomes a Lot is now available wherever books are sold.

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Eric Zimmer is the creator of The One You Feed, an award-winning podcast with over 50 million downloads exploring meaningful living. At 24, he was homeless, addicted to heroin, and facing prison—an experience that sparked his lifelong inquiry into human transformation. Through coaching, workshops, and his forthcoming book, he helps people build sustainable change through steady practice rather than willpower or epiphany.

Laura on Eric’s Podcast, The One You Feed

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