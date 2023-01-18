Hi, hey, hello. If you’re new here, welcome! I’ll be spending a lot of time over the next couple of months peeling the curtain back on book writing and publishing leading up to the release of Push Off from Here. But based on all the interest and how much I love talking about this stuff, I’ll probably keep going with it after that.

Today I’m sharing the story of how I got my literary agent. She’s actually my third, so I’ll talk about the first two, what happened with them, and how I landed with Jamie (my current and hopefully forever!).

Next week, I’ll be writing about jealousy and envy as a follow-up to this episode of Tell Me Something True, so listen if you want the backstory (free), then later in the week, breaking down exactly how much I’ve made on We Are The Luckiest to show you how book deals work (for paid subscribers only).