The four words I thought I’d never get to say: I finished my book. Specifically this book—I wasn’t sure it would actually happen.

I went under contract for it back in 2021, as part of a two-book deal with Push Off from Here, and my life looked very different then. This was to be a book about all the things I’d done to heal my “relationship stuff” and I thought, at the time, that the relationship I was in was proof of said healing.

Then, as I was set to begin writing the book, the relationship ended.

So.

This one was a beast, but I did it—I turned in the full draft earlier this week—and I am so relieved and honestly so proud of myself. That was hard.

Thank you for being patient here over the last few months as I’ve written sporadically here. I missed it, and I’ve genuinely miss connecting with you all, but I had to tunnel vision my way through to the finish line or I wasn’t going to get there.

I’ll be writing here regularly again beginning next week, hooray, but I’d also love to hang out and talk!

I’ve scheduled a live subscriber hangout (paid only) for today, Thursday, August 28 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

**If you can’t make it live, a replay will be posted.**

Details to register for it are below (behind the paywall).

What I’d love to talk about

Writing memoir in real time when your life changes

How I wrote 75% of it in three months - tips, tools, practices, structure

The emotional process of writing through painful experiences (this was so much harder to write about than anything related to drinking)

What I read while I was writing it

Anything else you’d like to know

And, of course, we can discuss other things! Bring your questions; I’m very excited to see your faces and chat.

If you cannot make it but have a question, drop it below in the comments and I’ll answer there.

In the meantime, here’s what’s coming up…

Events & Offerings

The Bigger Yes Online Course - September 18 - October 30. Align yourself to our deeper callings. Learn more .

Sept 25-28: THRESHOLD Retreat - Join me, Elena Brower, and Kemi Nekpavil for a small-group retreat for women navigating transitions at True Nature in Carbondale, Colorado. Register for Threshold .

Oct 17-29: Push Off from Here Retreat at Kripalu in Stockbridge, MA. This is sold out for in person, but (*NEW!*) you can now attend virtually. You can also add yourself to the waitlist to attend live (and people do cancel) Join the waitlist.

Leave a comment

Love,

Laura

Registration Details for Subscriber Live Call