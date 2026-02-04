First, three things:

I had you.

I once heard an author say that everything that happens in your life while you’re writing a book belongs to the book. The conversations you overhear in the coffee shop, the people you bump into on the train, the flight delays and traffic jams, the music playing while you’re grocery shopping—all of it belongs somehow.

I loved this. I took it to mean that if I paid attention, I’d get what I need.

I’ve felt so lost about this book I’m writing—my third, a memoir about relationships and emotional sobriety. I’ve questioned whether it matters too many times, if it even needs to be written. And lately, why bother?

I’m in the middle of a rewrite and a big part of my editor’s feedback on the first draft was that I needed to write more about my childhood. In the first draft, the stories I included about my parents were mostly small vignettes—broad brush strokes, not nearly enough. I knew she was right, just like I know she’s right that I have to write more about my marriage. The trouble is, and I told her this: I find reading about childhoods boring. Or at least far less interesting than the lives of adults. I feel bad saying it, but it’s true.

Still, I get why it’s necessary for this book, and I know I have to.

The other truth is that it’s hard. Both of my parents are still alive and it’s tricky to write complicated things about people who are still alive, especially when those people are your parents. I did write quite a lot about my mom in my first book, and while I did it with as much care and restraint as possible, I was also determined to be honest. The result was good for us in the long run, but painful for a while.

I purposely left my dad out of my first book and only briefly mentioned him in the second. My reasons were varied: I wasn’t ready, I didn’t know how, I felt like he might consume the story, and the biggest one—the one I’m struggling with now—is I find it near-impossible to describe him in a way that doesn’t flatten us both.

My dad is, more than anyone I’ve ever known, full of contradictions. My orientation to him is one of…disorientation. I spent so much of my life trying to get purchase on him, to find something solid I could hold onto and trust, to determine which parts of him were real. Was it the cruelty, or the care? The generosity, or the withholding? Am I who he said I was, or how he treated me—and which time?

It was—it is—impossible to know.

As an adult, I can manage the inner conflict this created. As a child, I could not. Capturing this on the page feels as confounding as living it, but it is the job, so I continue to try.