This is part one of a three-part series on friendship, a theme I’ve been doing a lot of listening and thinking about of late. The next two parts will be for paid subscribers only.

I’ve been thinking a lot about friendship lately. Female friendship, to be specific (although I’m guessing these thoughts probably apply to all kinds). Reading Christie Tate’s memoir, BFF, kicked it off. I was surprised at how quickly I cried reading it—within a few pages—and kept crying until the very end. I knew I carried a lot of regret around past friendships dating all the way back to college, but I didn’t know just how much was there, or how tender it was. Christie’s book was a safe place to explore these things because she’s so honest about her own failings, but also, the entire arc of her story is about her learning to have more compassion for herself in the context of friendships, so as a reader, you’re the beneficiary of that, too. Then, last week, I read another book about friendship called How to Be a Bad Friend by Katherine Sleadd (and wrote an endorsement for it; it’s forthcoming next month!).

It’s not that I’m constantly haunted by my mistakes and failures of past friendships, but it’s definitely a place I avoid visiting, and I know why: I still have this idea that I am, at the end of the day, a bad friend. I can easily and instantly recall at least two dozen stories to prove this—stories where, if I told them, you’d say, “Yikes, yeah, that wasn’t great, Laura” (and this would be generous). Even after all these years in recovery, after all the work I’ve done to successfully forgive myself in other areas of my life, and with all the evidence I have to the contrary, I still see my failings as the truest story about the kind of friend I am. I’ve become really curious about this, and I don’t have any answers yet, but I do have a few ideas.

The most painful friend breakup I’ve had was with my college best friend, Jill. After graduation, Jill and I moved into a tiny, probably illegal, apartment in Cambridge. It smelled like curry, my bedroom was an unheated, enclosed sunporch, and we had a plastic blow-up couch. It was perfect. We were pretty much inseparable before we got to Boston, but once we got here, we became family, and we lived together for two years until she moved away to Connecticut for grad school and then back home to Colorado once she graduated. Still, despite her move back, we swore to stay as close as ever, and I genuinely thought we would. I was young (mid-twenties) and naive and thought our bond was so strong and unique that it would outlast anything.

A couple of years later, she brought her then-boyfriend out to Boston to meet me and mine (the guy who’d later become my husband). I’d invited them to join us for a huge summer party in Maine that my friend Kate hosted every year. By then, I’d established myself with a group of friends, was deep into this new relationship, and was excited to show it all off to her. The entire day and night went by in a blur and when I woke the next morning, very hungover, and stumbled out of our tent, I noticed their tent was gone. I walked up to the driveway and saw their rental car was gone, too. When had they left? And why? I felt anxious as I replayed the day and realized I hadn’t spent a whole lot of 1:1 time with them, but surely they had fun, and plus, Jill knew how I sometimes got, right? We had dinner plans that night, so I figured I’d call on the drive home and check-in, and all would be well. But she never answered my call: not on the drive home, not in the next week or the next month, or the next four years. At first, I kept sending emails and calling, so sure that at some point, she’d call me laughing because it had all been some weird mistake or a bad joke. But after a few months, I stopped trying.

I knew what I’d done wrong: I’d made a big fuss about how she should bring him out here and how much fun it’d be and then drank too much and was all over the place all day and night while they sat there in the middle of a party in Maine not knowing anyone. I knew how shitty this was, but it seemed unconscionable that she’d end our friendship over it, especially without any acknowledgment or conversation. This was Jill. This was me. This was us.

In the years of silence that followed, I wrote her dozens of letters I never sent, cried about it with other friends and my husband, and had endless conversations with her in my mind, screaming, How! How did you just cut me out of your heart like that!

And then, one night four years later, on a trip back home to Denver, I called her again and she picked up.

I was very drunk when I made this call, and I asked her all the questions I’d wanted to ask for so long: Why? How? Hadn’t she missed me? We both cried. We both apologized. The next morning, on my way to the airport, I was surprised to see her name lighting up my phone, and when I picked up, she said she was on her way but would be ten minutes late. Before I could complete the thought—late to what?—I remembered: we’d made plans to meet for breakfast the night before. Fuck. I’m not sure what I said, but I told her I was already on my way to the airport, and when we hung up that time, I knew it would be the last time we’d ever speak.

I was so ashamed after that call that I buried the whole story of Jill inside me. It got stuffed into that dark, acidic place inside me where I’d put all my other shameful stories—stories I believed told the truth about who I really was. I continued to tell myself and others that it was Jill who was the villain, that it was Jill who’d unfairly given up on me because that’s what I needed to tell myself to survive, but inside, I knew differently: I knew the villain had always been me.

I have so many other similar stories.

One time I didn’t show up to volunteer with one of my best friends because I was out late drinking and slept through my alarm.

I was a terrible, absent, mostly drunk maid of honor for another friend.

I didn’t buy presents for baby showers, weddings, and other important life events for my friends because I could never get my shit together in time (and my finances were always a disaster).

I left my best friend’s parent’s house (the one in Maine) in a rainstorm one night after we’d all been drinking and drove into a neighbor’s rock wall and then lied about it when I drove my banged-up car back to the house.

I was almost always the drunkest person at the party or the bar, which forced my friends to take care of me more often than not.

I could keep going, but you get the gist.

Why am I sharing these things? Because as I’ve been processing all this, I’ve realized I almost never talk about the shameful friendship stuff. I’ve openly shared nearly every other part of the shameful history related to my drinking: about my ex-husband, family members, coworkers, my relationships with men, and even the most painful things involving my daughter. Big, scary, hairy things. But not friendships; I’ve remained vague about those. Why?

I have two theories:

First, we seem to keep our friendship mistakes and hurts to ourselves.

When was the last time you confronted a friend and told them you were hurt by something they did? When was the last time you apologized to a friend for something you did that was hurtful? I’m guessing the answer is either a long time ago or never.

We just don’t have these conversations! I certainly don’t, and I know how to have these conversations now. We talk about our friendship hurts—with partners, therapists, and other friends—but we don’t address our friends directly. Even if you’re one of the most conflict-avoidant people in the world, I’m guessing you’re far more likely to confront a partner or family member about a hurt than a friend. While we voluntarily go to great lengths to learn how to resolve conflicts in other types of relationships: we read books, study our attachment styles, go to therapy, and spend thousands of hours working at it, we don’t do this for friendships. Kind of strange, huh?

Part of this, I think, is that our contracts with friends are unique. Unlike family or marriages, we’re not legally or psychologically bound to stay in them, so it’s easier to throw our hands up and move on when things get tough. But I also think it’s just so hard to bring these things up. Case in point: I made amends to all kinds of family members, exes, and even former colleagues. But I could not bring myself to make them with the friends I’d most hurt. Just couldn’t; too hard.

I recently had a conversation with one of my best friends about this. Years ago, after reading an early draft of my first book, she’d kindly voiced that she was sad and confused that I’d never made amends to her (she was also worried I was harboring some deep dark transgression I was too afraid to reveal; I was not). Still, I didn’t, and in our recent conversation, I acknowledged this. We went back and forth, confessing stories we’d made up about each other in our minds, hurtful stories about why the other one had been distant, things we could have easily talked about over the years but didn’t. It was a great, much-needed conversation, and get this: we did this entire thing via text! I don’t know if we could have done it otherwise! Why is this so hard?!

Second, we don’t offer much room for humanity in friendships.

This point is related to the first, of course. We keep our hurts secret because it’s too hard to see—or allow for—humanity in our friendships. (Case in point: I still have the idea that one person needs to be the villain!) I don’t quite understand this yet; I just know it’s true for me. The clearest proof of this is that when it comes to all the other relational mistakes and poor behavior during my addiction, I can give myself grace. I can genuinely see that how I acted in those times was not who I really was—that I was acting from a pained, scared, addicted place—and that who I really am is the person I am now: sober, present. Imperfect, but totally okay with it. I don’t carry these things around anymore.

It’s different with friendships, though, and maybe it’s only because I’ve talked about it and processed it less, but I still have a hard time shedding this idea of myself as the bad friend. I have a lot of regrets about that, and I’m only now admitting it. Maybe it’s the start of a new story. Maybe it could be for you too.

Parts two and three of this series are to follow. Would love to hear what you think in the comments.

Love,

Laura

