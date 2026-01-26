Hi, all. Writing to you from a snow-socked Boston. I put on my snow pants this morning and went for a long walk to clear my head and fortify my heart. It was beautiful; here are some captures…

I recently realized I tend to assume everyone who reads this already knows about The Luckiest Club (TLC) and what we offer, and that’s probably not true. I’m always cautious about being too promotional, but sometimes staying quiet means people don’t know help exists.

So, if you’re looking for support getting sober, or are years into recovery and want structure and community, here’s an overview of who TLC is and what we offer.

I’ve opened comments to the public on this post, so if you have questions, please ask!

What is The Luckiest Club?

TLC is a sobriety support community I founded in early 2020 as a response to lockdowns.

We host daily meetings (now more than 55 a week) and offer thoughtful, structured programs to help people get sober, stay sober, and actually build a life they want to be in.

Our meetings and programs are virtual—we have an awesome App—but we have over 50 subgroups based on geography and interests, many of which meet IRL regularly.

Our team is made up of some of the most dedicated, wise, and big-hearted people I know. Together, we bring over 200 years of sobriety and experience across therapy, coaching, education, the arts, business, and more.

When I asked them to describe our culture, the same words kept coming up: safe, supportive, compassionate, strong.

From the beginning, I wanted TLC to hold both the magic and the grit of sobriety; a place that’s serious about the work and still genuinely fun to be part of. I think we’ve built that!

Everything we do is grounded in five core practices I write about in Push Off From Here: acceptance, honesty, connection, embodiment, and service.

What We Offer

Community Membership

Our core offering for everyone at any stage.

Cost: $26/month or $268/year (one month free). Free 7-day trial. Health Savings Accounts (HSA) or Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) eligible.

Access to 55+ weekly support meetings - view the weekly schedule. Note: I lead the Tuesday 8 am ET meeting.

A members-only forum/App to connect and share 24x7.

50+ subgroups based on geography and interest, many of which meet IRL.

Just for fun: monthly book club, dance parties, a TLC run club, game nights, and more.

Scholarships: We offer 3-month community scholarships to anyone who requests one, no questions asked. Simply email support@theluckiestclub.com. If you need another three months after that, no problem.

Gift a membership here.

Join TLC Community

Courses

We have three powerful courses, each designed to meet you where you are in your journey. New sessions begin in February and are now open for enrollment.

1. The Sober 90 🌱

Our foundational program for when you want to stop drinking and need real structure.

Cost: $249 or 2 payments of $129.50 + community membership during the program.

Length: 90 days (13 weeks)

Overview: Daily guidance, weekly live calls (all recorded), access to all TLC meetings, accountability, and a tight-knit group moving through early sobriety together. It’s steady, practical, and very supportive.

If you’re thinking, I just need help getting through the first stretch, this is where most people begin.

Next session: February 2

Scholarships: We award a number of partial and full scholarships for every session; info available on the course page.

Learn More & Join Sober 90

2. (NEW!) The Sober Steady 🌿

For when you’re sober (~6-24 months) but need resilience and sustainability.

Cost: $499 or 2 payments of $254.50 + community membership during the program.

Length: 90 days (13 weeks)

Overview: A new program that supports the often-overlooked phase after early sobriety, when motivation dips and emotional challenges surface. Build emotional steadiness and resilience, learn how to handle life without numbing, and create habits that make sobriety sustainable.

If you’re thinking, I’m sober, but it feels hard, a bit joyless, and unsustainable, this is for you.

Next session: February 3. Note: I will be teaching this course.

Scholarships: We award a number of partial and full scholarships for every session; info available on the course page.

Learn More & Join The Sober Steady

3. The Sober Life 🌿

For long-term emotional sobriety and deeper growth.

Cost: $699 or 2 payments of $355.

Length: 90 days (13 weeks)

Overview: A masterclass in the deeper work of emotional sobriety— relationships, self-trust, purpose, and learning how to stay steady when life gets hard. Join live weekly calls for coaching, instruction, and support, and connect in small groups.

If you’re thinking, I’m solid in my sobriety and ready to do the deeper work, this is for you.

Next session: February 2.

Scholarships: We award a number of partial and full scholarships for every session; info available on the course page.

Learn More & Join The Sober Life

A podcast, what? 🎙️

Last week, we quietly announced a new sobriety podcast called Dear Vernon!

Each episode will tackle real questions about sobriety, recovery, and life—submitted by members of the TLC community and listeners who are navigating it all in real time. Hosted by me and Eric Johnson (mostly).

Episode 1, “Who the Hell is Vernon?,” is out now. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcast players.

Lastly, the foundation of TLC is these 9 things. We read them at the end of every meeting, and they’re the backbone of our community.

The 9 Things

It is not your fault. It is your responsibility It is unfair that this is your thing. This is your thing. This will never stop being your thing until you face it. You can’t do it alone. Only you can do it. You are loved. We will never stop reminding you of these things.

Please feel free to ask me anything about TLC or sobriety in general in the comments—I’m more than happy to answer. If you’re already a member of TLC, it would be so lovely to hear from you there as well, so other folks can hear what it’s all about.

Here’s our website and Instagram.

Laura

Sobriety + Book Publishing + Dig Lists + Live Calls

