Love Story

Allison Deraney
23m

Magic and grit. Those are two words that encapsulate sobriety. Those are two things I continue to experience as a member of The Luckiest Club.

I have 5 years of sobriety, and I can confidently say that the community at TLC is a main reason why I feel steady and sure today. If you or someone you know needs support, jump in. The water is warm.

Thanks for starting what you started, Laura. xoxo

erin a
42m

👋 been a member for two years and do not have enough good words to say about TLC. such a wonderful and supportive community with amazing leaders and programs - and just listened to the first podcast this morning and loooooved. highly recommend for anyone at any point in their sobriety journey. xx

