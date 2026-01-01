January Programs & Events: The Sober 90, The Practice, Second Sunday
Registration dates, start times, and how to join.
Good morning, and welcome to a new year.
I do love a fresh year. We can begin anytime, but there’s something energizing about a clean slate.
Below are a few current offerings—some sobriety-focused, some reflective, plus two community gatherings (one in person, one virtual).
The Sober 90
Registration is open for The Sober 90, a 90-day program for anyone ready to stop drinking. With daily structure, guidance, and community, it supports you through the most demanding early stretch of sobriety, one day at a time.
Kick-off: February 1
Enroll by January 11 for 10% off
» Learn more & join The Sober 90.
The Practice
The Practice begins January 6 and includes 40 days of daily guided journaling, meditation, and weekly live calls with me.
Paid subscribers receive 15% off (discounted link behind the paywall below)
Public registration is available at full price
» Learn more and join The Practice.
Dry January Event – Boston
Friday, January 9 at WBUR CitySpace (Back Bay). Join me and Eric Johnson from The Luckiest Club for a conversation, beverage tasting, and book signing. We’ll also organize an informal TLC meet-up afterward.
» Get tickets.
Second Sunday Gathering – January
Sunday, January 11 at 11 am ET. A monthly gathering for paid subscribers. I’ll open with a meditation, introduce the topic, and then open space for discussion and questions.
This month’s topic: Keeping the Promise: What it actually means to commit to yourself.
Registration link is behind the paywall below.
Love,
Laura
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Love Story to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.