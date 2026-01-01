Hello 2026.

Good morning, and welcome to a new year.

I do love a fresh year. We can begin anytime, but there’s something energizing about a clean slate.

Below are a few current offerings—some sobriety-focused, some reflective, plus two community gatherings (one in person, one virtual).

The Sober 90

Registration is open for The Sober 90, a 90-day program for anyone ready to stop drinking. With daily structure, guidance, and community, it supports you through the most demanding early stretch of sobriety, one day at a time.

Kick-off: February 1

Enroll by January 11 for 10% off

» Learn more & join The Sober 90.

The Practice

The Practice begins January 6 and includes 40 days of daily guided journaling, meditation, and weekly live calls with me.

Paid subscribers receive 15% off (discounted link behind the paywall below)

Public registration is available at full price

» Learn more and join The Practice.

Dry January Event – Boston

Friday, January 9 at WBUR CitySpace (Back Bay). Join me and Eric Johnson from The Luckiest Club for a conversation, beverage tasting, and book signing. We’ll also organize an informal TLC meet-up afterward.

» Get tickets.

Second Sunday Gathering – January

Sunday, January 11 at 11 am ET. A monthly gathering for paid subscribers. I’ll open with a meditation, introduce the topic, and then open space for discussion and questions.

This month’s topic: Keeping the Promise: What it actually means to commit to yourself.

Registration link is behind the paywall below.

Love,

Laura