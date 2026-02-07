Hi, friends. Reminder that our monthly Second Sunday gathering is tomorrow, February 8, at 11 am ET.

This month’s topic: Joy. I don’t know about you, but this week has been extremely hard and heavy, both personally and (obviously) collectively. My system is flooded. It might feel strange to spend time talking about joy right now, and I actually feel nervous bringing it forward as a topic (I almost talked myself into canceling and postponing until next Sunday), but we’re going to do it for exactly those reasons.

These are informal gatherings where I lead with a meditation/breathing, introduce the topic, and then we chat. Bring coffee or tea or whatever it is you like. PJs welcome, and pets. This will be our Super Bowl.

How to Join

If you’re not already a paid subscriber, become one.

Once you’ve joined, register below to get the Zoom info.

See you there-x

Laura

