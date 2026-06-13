Hi, friends. Reminder that our monthly Second Sunday gathering is tomorrow, June 14, at 8 am PT / 11 am ET. This session will be recorded for later viewing if you can’t make it live.

This month’s topic: Writing. I’ll share some of my favorite thoughts & inspirations on writing (why do it, what it does for us, what’s possible) and some of the specific things I’m doing while writing this book. Whether you consider yourself a writer or not, this will be an hour to tap into the creative heart-mind, be in community, and ask questions. This is for paid subscribers, register below to get Zoom info.

These are informal gatherings where I lead with a meditation/breathing, introduce the topic, and then we chat. Bring coffee or tea or whatever it is you like. PJs welcome, and pets.

How to Join

If you’re not already a paid subscriber, become one.

Once you’ve joined, register below to get the Zoom info.

See you there-x

Laura

P.S. There are two spots left in The Book Proposal Lab. We start next Tuesday, June 16. Learn more.

» Register for Second Sunday on June 14, 2026 at 11 am