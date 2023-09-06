I’m excited to host the live call tomorrow, Thursday, September 7, from 1-2:30 pm ET, to talk about all things book publishing. This is one of my favorite topics because the book writing and publishing experience is so mysterious and overwhelming for most—even published authors. The dial-in info is at the bottom of the email, below the paywall. 📚

Whether you’re a current author who still has questions or just wants to hear another author’s experience, an aspiring writer who wants to get a book published but isn’t sure how to go about it, or simply curious, join us!

I’ll be joined by

, writer, public speaker, media entrepreneur, and host of

podcast. She is also the CEO and publisher at

, a hybrid publishing company she founded in 2013. Maggie will provide an overview of the three main models of book publishing (self, hybrid, and traditional).

I’ll cover:

When and how to look for an agent⁠, including how I got mine

Navigating writing about other people⁠ - This is a huge topic, so I won’t cover it extensively but will give you my high-level view and point you toward great resources for more info

What it’s like to work with an editor⁠

Book promotion - What responsibility falls on you vs. what publishers do, what I’ve done that works, and what I won’t do again

How bestseller lists work⁠ and why they matter (or don’t)

Book sales: What should you expect?⁠ What does it take to make a living as an author who “only writes books?”

BTS on my two book deals & publishing experiences⁠

RSVP below and let me know if you’re coming so I have an idea how many of you to expect!

The Selfish Gift

I also have a handful of questions from you that I’ll get to if there’s time, including writing on Substack vs. other places like Medium and getting essays or shorter pieces published.

This call is for paid subscribers, so if you’d like to join or access the recording, become one!

See you tomorrow!

Love,

Laura