Hey, hi, hello! Welcome to the first official edition of my Love Story newsletter. If you’re wondering what this is and why you’re getting it, read this (an email I sent you earlier this week).

TLDR: this is a new format for my regular-old email-based newsletter I’ve been writing for 8+ — one that you subscribed to at some point. Nothing changes, but:

I’ll be writing more essay-based / blog-type content and exploring new topics

You’ll be able to access old newsletters via the archive

You can comment, share, etc., so it’s more community-based than a one-way channel, which I love

Lastly, this will remain free, but there’s an option to support it if you wish.

Earlier this week, in my Instagram stories, I asked people what topics they’d like me to write about here. I got a few that I’ll probably never write about, at least not in a how-to voice (like parenting; I have no idea what I’m doing!), and others that I’d really like to explore or keep exploring, like recovery, anxiety, book writing, infidelity, forgiveness, love addiction, the riff people have with paid recovery programs, and friendship. I will, of course, write on the topics that are interesting to me at any given time, but I also love your suggestions, so please keep them coming. You can always suggest something by commenting on a piece. Eventually, I’ll put up a form. Don’t hit reply because I won’t be checking/responding to emails.

Okay! Let’s get to it.

I met my boyfriend, the man I now live with, in the spring of 2020.

Todd is his name, and though I don’t like sharing that publicly, it feels weird to keep calling him “the man” or “my boyfriend,” so we’ll just call him “T” from now on here, ok?