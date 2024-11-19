Live Call with Laura McKowen & Elena Brower: Friendship, Dignity, and What's Next in 2025
Join us this Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET
Hello, beautiful people.
In my Tuesday morning sobriety support meeting today (in The Luckiest Club), I read the poem I wrote recently for Elena on her birthday, shared below.
Friendships like hers have saved my life this year, full stop. And friendship overall has taken an even more intentional, prioritized role in my life as I enter midlife. Elena and I have shared so much over the years, and we wanted to host a live call for our communities to talk about our friendship, what dignity looks like as we close this year, and what’s in store for each of us in 2025. We’ll invite you to sit with us in meditation, ask questions, and share your experiences and hopes for the coming year. Please join us.
This conversation will be for paid subscribers only, and a replay will be available for those who can’t make it live.
Some Friends Are You
Some friends will say
tell me everything
in Australia
or the loneliest hotel room in Mexico, or Japan
and mean it.
Tell them everything.
Stretch out your tired lines
let laughter peal across the wire
make the noises of forgetting
until you remember, once again
what is home.
