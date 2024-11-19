Hello, beautiful people.

In my Tuesday morning sobriety support meeting today (in The Luckiest Club), I read the poem I wrote recently for Elena on her birthday, shared below.

Friendships like hers have saved my life this year, full stop. And friendship overall has taken an even more intentional, prioritized role in my life as I enter midlife. Elena and I have shared so much over the years, and we wanted to host a live call for our communities to talk about our friendship, what dignity looks like as we close this year, and what’s in store for each of us in 2025. We’ll invite you to sit with us in meditation, ask questions, and share your experiences and hopes for the coming year. Please join us.

This conversation will be for paid subscribers only, and a replay will be available for those who can’t make it live.

Some Friends Are You

Some friends will say

tell me everything

in Australia

or the loneliest hotel room in Mexico, or Japan

and mean it.

Tell them everything.

Stretch out your tired lines

let laughter peal across the wire

make the noises of forgetting

until you remember, once again

what is home.

Register and Join