Announcing: Second Sundays!
A monthly live gathering for Love Story paid subscribers
Second Sundays is a monthly gathering for the Love Story community—a place to land, reconnect with yourself, and be in conversation with others who care about the same things you do: truth, growth, healing, and creativity.
We meet on the second Sunday of each month at 8 am PT / 11 am ET.
This is included in your paid subscription and is available to join anytime.
Become a paid subscriber.
What Happens Each Month
1. Arrival
A few minutes to settle, breathe, and arrive in the room.
2. Guided Opening
I’ll begin with a brief meditation or grounding practice, followed by a short reading on the topic.
3. Monthly Topic
Each gathering centers around a theme I choose based on what’s happening in my own life/work and in conversations with you. I’ll introduce the topic and share why it’s relevant for me. Sometimes we’ll write or do another practice together.
Example themes include:
Emotional sobriety
Navigating transitions
Attachment, boundaries, and relationships
Self-trust and identity
Creativity and storytelling
Healing old patterns
4. Conversation + Community
Time for shares and discussion.
5. Closing
A brief wrap-up to help you leave grounded and clear.
Why These Calls Are Not Recorded
Not recording them protects our privacy and preserves the intimacy of the space. It also encourages presence; you show up when you can, and the experience stays in the room.
Who This Is For
These are for you if:
You want a steady, monthly place to check in with yourself.
You’re craving community.
You want honest conversations with like-minded, wonderful people :).
You’re navigating sobriety, emotional sobriety, or your own healing path.
You’re reworking your patterns in relationships.
You’re curious about how story shapes your life—and how to rewrite it.
Schedule (Dec 2025 – April 2026)
Second Sundays at 8 am PT / 11am ET
December 14, 2025
January 11, 2026
February 8, 2026
March 8, 2026
April 12, 2026
Further dates will be added as we go, and the meeting time may be adjusted as we change seasons. You’ll receive a reminder email the week of the call with the meeting info.
Frequently Asked Questions
Do I need to prepare anything?
No, this is not a class. Come as you are.
What if I can’t attend every month?
Join when you can. There’s no attendance expectation.
Is it okay to just listen?
Absolutely. Listening is participating.
Do I need to have read your books or a long-time community member?
No! There’s no prerequisite or insider knowledge required.
Will this replace anything in the Love Story subscription?
No, it’s an added benefit, included at no extra cost.
Where do we meet?
The Zoom link will be emailed to paid subscribers the week of each gathering.
How to Join
Become a paid subscriber. Once you’re subscribed, you’ll automatically receive monthly invitations and reminders. See you there!