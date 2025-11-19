Announcing: Second Sundays!

A monthly live gathering for Love Story paid subscribers

Second Sundays is a monthly gathering for the Love Story community—a place to land, reconnect with yourself, and be in conversation with others who care about the same things you do: truth, growth, healing, and creativity.

We meet on the second Sunday of each month at 8 am PT / 11 am ET.

This is included in your paid subscription and is available to join anytime.

What Happens Each Month

1. Arrival

A few minutes to settle, breathe, and arrive in the room.

2. Guided Opening

I’ll begin with a brief meditation or grounding practice, followed by a short reading on the topic.

3. Monthly Topic

Each gathering centers around a theme I choose based on what’s happening in my own life/work and in conversations with you. I’ll introduce the topic and share why it’s relevant for me. Sometimes we’ll write or do another practice together.

Example themes include:

Emotional sobriety

Navigating transitions

Attachment, boundaries, and relationships

Self-trust and identity

Creativity and storytelling

Healing old patterns

4. Conversation + Community

Time for shares and discussion.

5. Closing

A brief wrap-up to help you leave grounded and clear.

Why These Calls Are Not Recorded

Not recording them protects our privacy and preserves the intimacy of the space. It also encourages presence; you show up when you can, and the experience stays in the room.

Who This Is For

These are for you if:

You want a steady, monthly place to check in with yourself.

You’re craving community.

You want honest conversations with like-minded, wonderful people :).

You’re navigating sobriety, emotional sobriety, or your own healing path.

You’re reworking your patterns in relationships.

You’re curious about how story shapes your life—and how to rewrite it.

Schedule (Dec 2025 – April 2026)

Second Sundays at 8 am PT / 11am ET

December 14, 2025

January 11, 2026

February 8, 2026

March 8, 2026

April 12, 2026

Further dates will be added as we go, and the meeting time may be adjusted as we change seasons. You’ll receive a reminder email the week of the call with the meeting info.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to prepare anything?

No, this is not a class. Come as you are.

What if I can’t attend every month?

Join when you can. There’s no attendance expectation.

Is it okay to just listen?

Absolutely. Listening is participating.

Do I need to have read your books or a long-time community member?

No! There’s no prerequisite or insider knowledge required.

Will this replace anything in the Love Story subscription?

No, it’s an added benefit, included at no extra cost.

Where do we meet?

The Zoom link will be emailed to paid subscribers the week of each gathering.

How to Join

Become a paid subscriber. Once you’re subscribed, you’ll automatically receive monthly invitations and reminders. See you there!