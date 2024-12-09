A few weeks ago, I saw

had shared her Hinge profile in her newsletter, and I loved that she did that! If you don't know Joanna, she's behind the massively popular women's lifestyle blog,

, which I only learned about in January when

, and I got a flood of "OMG!" texts and social media follows.

Like me, Joanna is a middle-aged, divorced mom and writer. She’s also somewhat of a public figure (more so than me; her audience is big-big), which can add a different element to dating. Since her divorce in 2023, she’s written publicly about her first post-divorce date, first date outfits, texts she sent to friends while on dates, and having sex for the first time post-divorce. Here’s the piece where she shared her Hinge profile, plus a bunch of online dating tips from her friends.

All the sharing made me realize how hungry I am for these stories. Most of my friends are married or partnered and have been forever. Of the handful who are single, several aren’t dating, and among those who are, only two are *On The Apps*.

I’m only now ready to start meeting people again, and I don’t know that I’ll disclose as much of my experience as Joanna has as I start to date. Still, I thought sharing my Hinge profile and some things I’ve learned about online dating over the years would be fun—because this is not my first rodeo! I also want to hear about your experiences.