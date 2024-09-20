What I read in Summer 2024

Highlights

☕ I read the most in the morning 💌 I subscribed to 6 new Substacks 📽️ I watched 5 minutes of video ❤️ I liked 42 posts 💬 I left 160 comments on posts 📜 I scrolled 40 meters in Notes 🕵️ I discovered 22 new posts via Notes

Top Substacks

The Isolation Journals with Suleika Jaouad by Suleika Jaouad

A newsletter for people seeking to transform life's interruptions into creative grist Top post this summer: Consider the Lilies: An Essay

Sam Harris by Sam Harris

Sam Harris is the author of five NYT bestsellers, host of the Making Sense podcast, and creator of the Waking Up app. Top post this summer: My Terms of Service

The Love Drive by Shaun Galanos

No-nonsense love advice, unadulterated rants, and cautionary tales for hopeful romantics and recovering love cynics, with a behind-the-scenes look into the life and heart of love coach Shaun Galanos. Top post this summer: The worst year of my life

Share your own Summer Recap

You can see your own summer recap in the Substack app. I’d love to see what you’ve been reading.

Get my Recap