Hello, and happy paperback day for Push Off from Here. To celebrate, I’ll be doing a few fun things this week.

Become a paid subscriber and attend a talk about The 9 Essential Truths on March 19.

I’ll be hosting a live talk about The 9 Essential Truths that appear in the book and apply to sobriety or any change you’re facing. It’ll be recorded and available for paid subscribers if you can’t make it live.

Also, I’m offering 30% off annual subscriptions this week, so it’s a good time to get in!

If you’re already a paid subscriber, you don’t need to do anything. Just look for the info coming soon!

Get 30% off for 1 year

Buy a copy OR leave a review by this Friday, March 8, and enter to win two surprise giveaways this week.

You can buy it from the bad place here, or any other retailer. Save your receipt!

Leave a review. It can be two words! And you don’t need to have bought the book on Amazon to review it there. These help so much. Take a screenshot of your review.

Leave a review

Keep your eyes peeled for an email Friday morning!

On Friday morning, I’ll send an email asking you to enter proof of purchase or review and you’ll be entered to win the two surprise giveaways. Winners will be announced on Saturday, March 9. These prizes are big and fun.

Love,

Laura

You are reading Love Story, a weekly newsletter about relationships, recovery, and writing from Laura McKowen. Laura is the founder of The Luckiest Club, an international sobriety support community, and the bestselling author of two books, We Are The Luckiest: The Surprising Magic of a Sober Life and Push Off from Here: 9 Essential Truths to Get You Through Sobriety (and Everything Else).

You can give a gift subscription here.