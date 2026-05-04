Love Story

Love Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura McKowen's avatar
Laura McKowen
2d

Blergh! I had the wrong link for the Book Proposal Lab in there originally. Fixed now, but also here: https://forms.gle/KNcKwK64y1ap2MZF6

Reply
Share
erin a's avatar
erin a
2d

love you too laura (and everyone) - thank you for the space yesterday and always.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Laura McKowen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture