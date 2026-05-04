Thank you to all who joined for our Second Sunday conversation yesterday. I recorded this one, given the topic (Sobriety) and below is the replay—available via video and audio.

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Highlights

12:00 min - Does the urge to drink ever creep back in long-term recovery? After celebrating 5 years, one member reflected on the discomfort that can resurface even after years. We discussed that recovery requires consistent tending, the way anything that matters does (a relationship, our bodies, our mental health). As time goes on, we forget how hard it was, the urgency fades. That’s why staying connected (not just in emergencies, but regularly) makes all the difference.

42:00 - Does sobriety ever stop feeling so consuming? And do I get tired of talking about it? Short answer: yes, it does get less consuming, and yes, I have become tired at various points. This was a fun one to answer.

48:00 - Being sober through a brutal breakup. One member shared that she’s just days out from ending a relationship, and the waves of pain are brutal. I felt this, being a couple of years out from my own devastating breakup. (We love you, Erin.)

54:00 - How do you shift from sobriety as a goal to sobriety as a life? Someone approaching her one-year mark asked what to do when that first year milestone energy disappears. There’s no formula, but the short answer: you do it because you have to.

1:09 - How do you stay sober when your partner still drinks? One member talked about navigating almost a year of sobriety while living with a drinking spouse. Her approach: detachment, not management, not being the alcohol police, doing her own thing. The room affirmed it — trying to manage someone else’s drinking doesn’t work, and protecting your own sobriety is the job.

A few things mentioned:

The Luckiest Club is currently enrolling for summer programs for sobriety support. The Sober 90 is for the early days, The Sober Steady is for the middle stretch where motivation fades and things start to get hard, and The Sober Life is focused on emotional sobriety.

My Push Off From Here retreat at Kripalu in October is sold out, but you can attend virtually, AND there’s another one in the works.

A TLC sobriety-focused retreat is in the works for April 9–11, 2027 at Kripalu in Stockbridge, MA—details coming soon.

The novel Yesteryear—the current #1 NYT fiction bestseller, dark and smart, and possibly the seed of a future Love Story C ook club! (I was up in the middle of the night thinking about this!!!!)

Watch The Replay

Listen

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Love,

Laura

P.S. I am going to run my 10-week Book Proposal Lab course once more this year. If you’re serious about writing a non-fiction book and interested in the course, please weigh in one what date you prefer.

You are reading Love Story, a weekly newsletter about relationships, recovery, and writing from Laura McKowen. Laura is the founder of The Luckiest Club, an international sobriety support community, co-host of the Dear Vernon sobriety podcast and the bestselling author of two books, We Are The Luckiest and Push Off from Here.

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