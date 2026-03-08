Second Sunday gathering begins in an hour (11 am ET)
Info to join inside.
Hi, friends. Reminder that our monthly Second Sunday gathering is in about one hour, at 8 am PT / 11 am ET.
This month’s topic: Grief.
These are informal gatherings where I lead with a meditation/breathing, introduce the topic, and then we chat. Bring coffee or tea or whatever it is you like. PJs welcome.
How to Join:
Once you’ve joined, the Zoom info to join is below. If you’re already a subscriber, just click on the link below at 11 am ET.
See you there-x
Laura
