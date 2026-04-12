Second Sunday gathering begins shortly
Join me at 11 am ET. Topic: Renewal.
Join me in less than an hour (8 am PT / 11 am ET) for our monthly community gathering, Second Sundays, for the topic of grief through the lens of RENEWAL. I’m excited about what I have planned for us.
Bring a pen and paper, coffee or tea. See you shortly.
This is for paid subscribers. Registration is below—once you register, you’ll get the Zoom info to join.
Love,
Laura
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