Happy Sunday. I woke up to our first snow!

moving kitty ear at the bottom, yes

Today, Sunday, December 14, I’m hosting our first Second Sundays gathering at 11 am Eastern. (8 am PT / 9 am MT / 10 am CT / 4 pm GMT)

What is it?

An informal, monthly virtual (Zoom) gathering, where I’ll kick us off with some breathing, a meditation, the presentation of a topic, and then time for questions and shares. You can just listen in if you’d like; no requirement to participate, although I hope you do.

For paid subscribers only and not recorded.

Today’s topic is: Emotional Sobriety.

How to Join

If you’re not already a paid subscriber, become one.

Once you’ve become one, just use the Zoom info below.

See you there!