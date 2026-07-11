Hi, friends. Reminder that our monthly Second Sunday gathering is tomorrow, July 12, at 11 am ET.

This month’s topic: Writing through resistance, fear, and doubt. Last month’s topic of writing was so juicy, I’m continuing. I’ll go deep on the ways these forces have impacted me and what I’ve learned (so far) about how to work through them. Open to writers and non-writers alike.

These are informal gatherings where I lead with a meditation/breathing, introduce the topic, and then we chat. Bring coffee or tea or whatever you like. PJs and pets welcome.

Also! ICYMI: I’m now hosting cowriting sessions every other week beginning next Thursday, July 16 at 12-1:15 pm ET. We’ll write together for an hour, then stick around for 15 minutes to connect if you'd like—I'll be there. No agenda, nothing to prepare, just bring your project and go. Come and go as needed. I’ll drop the Zoom link in our chat a couple of hours before it’s time.

How to Join

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Once you’ve joined, register below to get the Zoom info for tomorrow’s Second Sunday.

See you there-x

Laura

Register for tomorrow’s Second Sunday ✨