Hi, happy Friday, happy dark December days, hello.

One of my best friends has had a hell of a year. Over coffee last week, he said, “How do you do it? It seems like you just…keep going. Even when you’re in a lot of pain. You still work. You still move forward. I’ve never actually seen you fall apart.”

I looked at him and fought the impulse to say, WHAT? To remind him of, oh, all of last year. Or this summer, when I was writing the hardest part of my book and ended up sobbing in his arms on the street. Or any number of moments in the decade we’ve known each other.

Instead, I remembered something from a conversation I had with

on my podcast in early 2022.

We were talking about the pandemic, and she said she felt more equipped than most because sobriety is an emotional weight-bearing structure. (Nadia is in long-term recovery, too.)

I never forgot that line.

It’s not just not drinking or using or whatever. Yes, that helps. When you’re on on the hamster wheel of drinking and recovering from drinking, there’s no real agency or capacity. For me, it was just one calamity to the next—a game of whack a mole—fixing this problem, dodging that one, never quite dealing with anything. Not to mention the arrested development that comes from continually numbing and suppressing one’s feelings.

But even more, the reason sobriety is an emotional weight-bearing structure is that in order to keep it and not be miserable, we have to change. And those changes, over time, build our tolerance for discomfort, but not suffering. Suffering for too long means we don’t make it, so we begin to accept reality. We start telling the truth for the same reason. And we see that when we do that, life gets better, even if at first it gets worse. We like ourselves more. We might find faith, and faith practices. We find our people. We learn that we actually can’t do it alone, and it sucks to try.

This is what I said to my friend. Yes, I have a lot of fight in me. But more than that, sobriety has afforded me an incredible “emotional weight-bearing structure.” Eleven years of foundation and scaffolding and lots of eyes on how I’m doing. Muscle memory for helpful practices. Teachers and friends who I continually learn from. An instinct to talk instead of hide.

To that end, I have four offerings to share below, ranging from free, to the cost of a cup of coffee, to a little more. Maybe they are ways to help you build, or fortify, your own emotional weight-bearing structure.

Thank you for being here. Have a beautiful weekend.

Cats are a very important part of my weight-bearing structure. :))))))

NEW: Free weekly sobriety support meeting

Over at The Luckiest Club (TLC), we’re now offering a free sobriety support meeting every Monday at 3 pm ET. Whether you’re sober-curious, just starting out, wondering how meetings work, or looking to reconnect with community, you’re welcome to join.

The meetings are open to the public—no membership required. Please feel free to share with anyone who may be looking for support.

The first meeting is next Monday, December 8, and I will be hosting.

The First Seven—a new, daily email series to guide you through your first week of sobriety.

Also new from TLC, this seven-day series provides you with two emails each day—morning and night—to guide you through the most common questions, challenges, and fears in those first days of sobriety. Whether it’s your first time trying or your hundredth, this will serve as some extra support and guidance.

Join our first Love Story Second Sunday gathering. Dec. 14 at 11 am ET.

This month, I’m starting a new monthly offering for paid subscribers here called Second Sundays. I’ll send the Zoom info next week, but you can also register in advance here so you can add it to your calendar with the dial-in info.

These will be informal and hopefully helpful (and fun!) hang-outs where I’ll start with a meditation, a reading, share something about the topic, and then open it up for questions and shares.

The December topic is Emotional Sobriety. Yay lol.

The Practice is now OPEN for registration.

I created The Practice because, as a yoga teacher for seventeen years, a lifelong journaler, a challenged meditator, and a woman in long-term recovery, I’ve learned three simple things move the needle more than anything else.

Journaling. Meditating. Embodiment.

When done individually, they are powerful. When done together, they are genuinely transformative. Join me in the new year for 40 days of daily, guided practice.

I’m still doing The Practice after four months and it has fully changed my life. Thank you. —Nathan Fox

Dates: January 6 - February 17

Weekly live calls: 1-2 pm ET (all calls recorded)

Paid subscribers get 15% off registration; access your discounted registration link below (behind the paywall).

Learn more and register at the regular price.