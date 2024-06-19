Source: Allie Brosh “Hyperbole and a Half”

Hi, All -

I need your stories.

As you may know, my four-year relationship/engagement ended earlier this year. At various points, I’ve been searching for stories of surviving heartbreak, particularly in mid-life, and I don’t know if I’m just not looking in the right place, but I’ve been coming up (very) short. A therapist friend confirmed that the narrative around love in mid-life can be pretty bleak, and I just…I can’t accept that!

So, I thought, I know a whole community of people with thousands of years of life experience under their belt.

Give me/us your heartbreak survival stories in the comments. Perhaps you went through a horrific divorce, or your partner died, or you got divorced again, or you just had a relationship that didn’t go the way you thought it would. I want to hear stories of not just surviving but coming out the other side so much better for it all—whether or not you found new love again.

Also, tell us what tools, resources, books, therapies, or whatever helped you along the way.

Tell us everything.

I’m putting this conversation behind the paywall to provide an extra layer of protection and privacy for myself and those who share.

Leave a comment