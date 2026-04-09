Hi, friends.

I woke up this morning thinking that it was ten years ago this month that I quit my career in marketing. I looked on Facebook to see if I documented it, and lo.

April 29, 2016. Standing at the commuter rail platform waiting for my last train ride into work. I don’t know what to tell you about the clogs.

I’m going to take time to reflect on what it’s been like and I’ll share that later this month. Ten years is a long time. Alma was only seven years-old. I was thirty-eight! I recently read my book proposal for We Are the Luckiest, dated mid-2018, and I was amazed by my audacity. My voice was so confident, bold, and clear, like I had nothing to lose (I guess I didn’t?). I can remember that part of me, but it’s like remembering college, or being married, or when my daughter was born. It was a singular time, unparalleled. I know I carry that girl in me, but I am not her anymore.

Do I long to feel that way still? My instinct is to say no, but I’m double-checking myself here.

No, I don’t long to be that version of me—that’s not it. I appreciate her. I am in awe of her. I wish I could whisper so many things to her, but don’t we always. This version of me: forty-eight, midlife, a daughter on the brink of adulthood, two books later, is so much more quiet and internal. Ten years ago was all adrenaline and push; it was creation and production and build, build, build. I feel like I got to touch something in those years that many never will have the opportunity to touch—not because I’m special—but because I happened to be there, and I was willing to say yes. I will never quite understand it all.

Now, though, it’s different.

I’m still saying yes, but it’s slower. I’m slower, thank God—and I’m learning to accept this is not a loss of power.

Thank you, thank you, for being being along for the ride, in whatever way you have. Grateful doesn’t even come close.

What do you want to know? Ask me anything.

I would love to share what you’re most curious about in regards to career change, leaping from corporate, working for myself, making a living as an writer, whatever! I love talking about it so much, and am thinking I will either do a live Zoom session and answer questions or do a couple of posts. Let’s see what questions you have—put them in the comments—and we’ll go from there.

Leave a comment

My Kripalu Retreat is open for registration!

Yes, I’m returning to Kripalu this fall (senior year! IKYKY) for my annual retreat!

It’s October 16-18, peak fall foliage season in New England, and this retreat sells out quickly. Private rooms are limited, so if you want to go, don’t delay.

Register for Kripalu

Second Sundays is THIS Sunday April 12 11 am ET

Join me for our monthly community gathering, Second Sundays, on April 12. This is an offering for paid subscribers where we come together, I present a topic, and we spend time with it for an hour. I said I was going to revisit grief as a topic since we had a technical issue last month, and I am, but I’m going to do it through the lens of Renewal. Because it’s spring and we need that!

This is for paid subscribers; register below.