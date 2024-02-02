Happy Friday, and congratulations: we made it through the year of January! On Monday, I’ll be featuring my first guest essay ever, the first of many this year, by my friend and absolutely exquisite writer,

I’ve read a lot this month, so most of the recs are book recs. I’ve also spent an extraordinary amount of time in bed and on the couch doing absolutely nothing (playing all the NY Times games—Spelling Bee is my current favorite—while half-watching a show). Last night, I was in bed by 6:30. Winter breaks me.

February 2024 Dig List

Books

The Bee Sting by Paul Murray. I’m still figuring out how I feel about the ending, but goddamn, this was some great writing and storytelling. I have a thing for Irish authors anyway (The Searcher by Tana French is excellent). It’s 600+ pages, so a long one, but I got lost in it. As usual, I did both Kindle and Audiobook.

Family Meal by Bryan Washington. My first Bryan Washington novel and I’ll be reading the others immediately. I couldn’t have less in common with the characters (male, queer, Black, Korean, Texan) and it made me FEEL THINGS. Different and sharp and cutting and observant and very, very good.

What’s Wrong: Personal Histories of Chronic Pain and Bad Medicine by Erin Williams. Erin is a friend, and this book—published last month—is a work of art, literally; she illustrated the whole thing, conducted painstaking research, and just generally went so far above and beyond to create something meaningful and true.

Podcasts

Believe in Magic - You know I love a good grifting mindfuck story, and this one is Scamanda-esque, dealing with charity, illness, and control. Many twists. Thanks, Emily.

Links and Other Stuff

. Printing this one.

Speaking of grift, I will never, ever understand this world or the appeal of this type of announcement.

An in-depth piece by

on

.

There seems to be a small wave of Millennial and Gen-X writers leaving Instagram. Seems like Substack has made that far more possible. To this Gen-X-er, it makes total sense. We’re tired.

Being a Full-Time Writer is The Worst Job by Kate McKean.

Can Taylor Swift Make the Super Bowl from her Tokyo Concert? A West Wing episode from 2001 already answered this.

A lengthy but worthwhile interview with

on

about how divorce allowed her to write more, not being taken seriously as a writer or a person in her marriage, the extra burden women/mothers take on, even after divorce, and how she began to let things go, and much more.

xo,

Laura

