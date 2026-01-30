Hi, hello, gonna keep it short and sweet on this intro because I’m flooded and I’m guessing you are too and I’m just going to get right to the good stuff: 4 great reads, a couple of shows, and some very good links.

The Dig List: January 2026

Books

The Prince of Tides by Patrick Conway

I’ve committed to reading more older titles and classics this year, and started with TPOT. What an incredible writer Pat Conroy was. There’s nothing I love more than a family saga, and this is among the best I’ve ever read. At over 700 pages, it’s a beast, but totally worth it. What classic or older title should I read next? I have Lonesome Dove on the short list…

Strangers by Belle Burden

Started and finished this the day it came out. Riveting, fast-paced, and nail-biting at times, it’s a memoir about the author’s husband suddenly and unexpectedly leaving their marriage and kids after twenty years.

In The Woods by Tana French

Another stunner by Tana French, who is some kind of wizard. My first read of hers is The Searcher, which is on my All-Time Favorite Fiction list, and this is (astonishingly) her first novel. Why are Irish authors so brilliant?

How to Be a Rich Old Lady by Amanda Holden

An accessible, thorough, modern, feminist approach to financial literacy and freedom (and it’s funny, too). “Let’s figure out money, so we can stop thinking about money.” Follow Amanda on Instagram.

Shows

Victoria on Netflix - a cinematically gorgeous, at times soapy show about Queen Victoria.

The Pitt on HBO Max - just so good. Season 2 is starting off stronggg.

The GoT prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is next on my list.

Articles, Links, Etc.

Reading as a default state by Petya K. Grady, who writes my favorite new Substack about reading and books, A Reading Life.

A touching essay about tending to what is ours.

A beautiful piece about the freeze response from my dear friend and gorgeous writer, Elissa Altman, with a recipe for Lentil Soup.

The recipe for Lentil Soup I made last week, the first batch in my whole life, despite my mom making it constantly growing up. Eating it was something of a spiritual experience tbh.

That’s it for now. Take good care of yourself.

Love,

Laura

