Love Story

Love Story

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Kristin's avatar
Kristin
Mar 27

Thank you, Laura. The 100 Day Letter exercise reminds me that when taking one of your lovely courses (can’t remember if it was The Bigger Yes or The Practice; I took both and LOVED them), you had us write a letter to our future self and open it the following year. Well, as I’m known to do, I tucked it away so effectively that I forgot where I’d tucked it. I found it this past fall when I was cleaning out my nightstand, and it was such a gift to find. It’s one of my favorite possessions, and I’m so grateful for you and your inspiration and guidance. 💗

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Elena Brower's avatar
Elena Brower
Mar 28

dude. "How We Write Ourselves Alive by Jeannine Ouellette (paid article) is gorgeous & important for all writers. 'The self that writes is not the same self that lived the experience. It is the self that looked at the experience and decided it was worth something. Worth shaping. Worth offering to another person. Worth saying: Here. I made this from what happened. Maybe you recognize it. Maybe it is also yours.'" for fucks sakes i needed this. maybe it's a series of short STORIES...???!?!??!?!!

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