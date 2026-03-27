Hi, happy end of March, friends.

I’m enjoying the tiny teases of good weather here in New England and getting curious about what flowers and plants will reveal themselves in my yard in my first spring in my new house. This afternoon, I’m taking off for Portland, ME to go see Chelsea Handler with some of my best girls. I had a big revelation about my book this week, which has further humbled me to the creative process yet again, but I’m both relieved and excited (I’m saving the inevitable “oh shit” for Sunday, when it will no doubt hit). My daughter is studying for the SATs and we’re narrowing down her college list and I’m at least half dissociated from this reality. Last week, I wrote about feeling sad about being where I am relationship-wise and the comment section has blown me away; I appreciate all of you so much. The world continues to be unrecognizable chaos, but we press on.

On that note, I lowered the subscription costs for this newsletter and created a “Pay it forward” tier for those who would like to subsidize subscriptions for others to make this community more accessible.

Let’s get into it.

What’s The Dig List?

Sharing stuff I love is my favorite thing, so instead of trying to squeeze recommendations into the other newsletters, I started a series called The Dig List. It’s a monthly roundup of things I’m digging: books (mostly), podcasts, music, cultural moments, art. Read past ones here.

The Dig List: March 2026

Books

How a Little Becomes a Lot by Eric Zimmer (out March 31) - I’ve been a guest on Eric’s excellent podcast, The One You Feed, three times now (our most recent conversation about emotional sobriety is linked below), and each time come away feeling like, Damn, what a good dude. He’s a fellow human in recovery, a seeker, and a deeply insightful, honest, caring voice in this world.

This book is an accessible, soulful guide for lasting change—written by someone who’s walked the walk. “Atomic Habits meets Think Like a Monk.” It’s an antidote to optimization bro culture and I’m so glad it exists. Strong recommend.

Good Woman by Savala Nolan - the first essay in this collection left me breathless. I immediately sent the book to all my girlfriend group chats and put in an order for three copies at my local bookstore. Smart, urgent, incredible writing about motherhood, marriage, divorce, work, sex, art, politics.

That’s not what motherhood is like. There is no drifting away or swooping in; you are the air and you are the wings.

Show Don’t Tell by Curtis Sittenfield - My first of hers! I don’t particularly gravitate toward short story collections, but a friend said I must read this one and I’m so glad I did. Each one is a portal into the inner lives of these quirky, lovable characters wrestling with modern life. It was like sitting down for the best gossip with a smart, witty friend. I wanted more.

When my daughters are at their dad’s house, Jeff and I like taking off each other’s clothes. If I’m right that all of this is ordinary, I’m enormously grateful for it; our ordinary life, our closeness, is thrilling to me.

What Kind of Paradise by Janelle Brown - Totally different vibe, this one. “A teenage girl breaks free from her father’s world of isolation to discover that her whole life is a lie.” Page-turning, compelling, dystopian, will make you think and probably wanna burn your phone. Great book club book.

My father was a brilliant philosopher king, the benevolent ruler of our tranquil domain; or he was a tyrant, a maniac, and a menace. My life was bucolic and happy; or it was bizarre and lonely. Which is true? Is it possible it could be both?

Lake Effect by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney - It’s 1977, an era of sexual awakenings, and two families, the Finnegans and the Larkins, are torn apart due to an affair and subsequent marriage. I really loved The Nest and Good Company from her, so this was an easy pick up. Nothing I love more than a family saga; I blew past my bedtime several nights in a row reading it.

Shows

Rooster (Max) - What a delight! I fell in love with Steve Carell (meaning I saw him as someone other than Michael Scott) in The Big Short—my go-to airplane movie; I’ve watched it at least five times—and I’m in love again because of this show. Sweet, goofy, great cast. The father-daughter relationship is healing me.

Podcasts

🎧 A conversation between me and Eric Zimmer about Embracing Emotional Sobriety: Small Choices for Big Healing from Heartbreak and Anxiety on The One You Feed

The latest episode of Dear Vernon answers the question: Is this as good as it gets (in sobriety)? Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other podcast player.

Links

If you’ve somehow missed the chaotic discourse on Lindy West’s new memoir, Adult Braces, I’ve been fully enveloped. There’s a lot of crap out there, of course; people who’ve not read the book with a steaming hot take, but I found these two pieces: I Escaped Bluebeard’s Castle. Lindy West Didn’t. by Leigh Stein and Lindy West, and The Secular Cult or Martyrdom by Sarah Lyons smart and compelling.

How We Write Ourselves Alive by Jeannine Ouellette (paid article) is gorgeous & important for all writers. “The self that writes is not the same self that lived the experience. It is the self that looked at the experience and decided it was worth something. Worth shaping. Worth offering to another person. Worth saying: Here. I made this from what happened. Maybe you recognize it. Maybe it is also yours.”

If you’re overwhelmed by one thing or all the things, this simple letter writing & visualization exercise was very helpful to me (for my book).

For hopeful authors who are fretting about platform, No, You Don’t Need 10,000 Followers.

xo,

Laura

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You are reading Love Story, a weekly newsletter about relationships, recovery, and writing from Laura McKowen. Laura is the founder of The Luckiest Club, an international sobriety support community, co-host of Dear Vernon, a sobriety podcast, and the bestselling author of two books, We Are The Luckiest: The Surprising Magic of a Sober Life and Push Off from Here: 9 Essential Truths to Get You Through Sobriety (and Everything Else).

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