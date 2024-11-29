FIRST: I’m running my 40-day writing and meditation course, The Practice, beginning January 7. This is for anyone who wants to create a foundational self-inquiry practice—writers and non-writers alike. Learn more and join the waitlist to get first registration notice and a big discount.

Hi, hello! I’m writing this newsletter from Maui, where I came on a whim with Alma to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. My mom lives here, and because it’s such a long trip from the East Coast, finding a time that works with school and sports schedules is challenging. Unfortunately, Alma’s school was closed for the past two weeks due to a strike, so I took the opportunity to leave.

Me and kiddo.

Onto the list!

This month’s special gift guide edition is where I’m sharing some of my fave things to give and get. Except for Dr. Doug’s, which is my cousin’s company, I’m not affiliated with any of these products—I just love them.

The Dig List: November 2024 - Gift Guide Edition!

Dr Doug’s Recovery Balm

This company was co-founded by my cousin, Natalie, and her husband, Doug, a neurologist who sought out more effective, natural products for our skin. The Recovery Balm is incredible for sore muscles and joints. I use it after workouts, when my joints hurt, and before sleep to promote recovery. I have one of each size: the big one for home, the medium stick for travel, and the small one for my purse.

All their products are excellent. My daughter has sensitive skin and eczema, and the Miracle Balm works wonders.

Buy now at Dr. Doug’s: use LAURA20 at checkout for 20% off sitewide

LAKE Pima Cotton Shorts Pajama Set

I’m a sucker for pajama sets, and these are 100% cotton, soft, breathable, and come in cute patterns.

Buy now at LAKE, $94: 25% discount applied in cart

Quince Linen Smocked Midi Dress

This was my favorite and most worn this summer. It can be dressed up or down, is super comfortable and flattering, the ruffles on the sleeves make it feminine without being too much, and the length is perfect (I’m 5’7”). The linen fabric is beautiful, and the color—I have navy blue as pictured—is deep and lovely. I get so many compliments when I wear it. Plus, you can’t beat the price. I’m a big fan of Quince.

Buy now at Quince, $69.90

Muzen Button Bluetooth Speaker

I stumbled upon these Muzen speakers at a local boutique and fell in love with their retro design and detail. I bought this exact one for my friend’s birthday and it packs a surprisingly powerful sound for its size. Bluetooth speakers are typically ugly, and these are the opposite: they’re adorable. The Button comes in several colors.

Buy now at Muzen, $49.99: 28% off the regular price for Black Friday

Kai Body Butter

My friend Kelly gifted me the Kai original scent lotion this summer when I was in the pit of grief, and the first time I put it on, I almost cried. It felt like love in a bottle. The smell is ahhhh-mazing (fresh gardenia); it’s thick and luxurious without being oily. I now use it as my perfume.

I prefer the body butter vs. the lotion because my skin tends to run dry, especially in winter, but both are great. Scents can be tricky, but I would confidently buy this as a gift for anyone.

Buy now at Amazon, $54: They also have a travel-size lotion.

Blissy Sleep Mask

I love total darkness when I sleep, but I struggled with wearing a sleep mask. They either felt too tight or bulky, or they’d fall off while I was sleeping. My mom gave me a Blissy earlier this year, and now I can’t sleep without it. Perfect fit, soft silk, and it comes with a little pouch for traveling.

Buy now at Blissy, $28.09: regularly $45, discount for Black Friday

Otherland Candles

I love a good candle, and Otherland has the best designs, scents, and packaging. Developed by art buyer Abigail Cook, each candle has a uniquely designed label and vessel. You can purchase a single candle or a bundle of 3 or 6 and include a personalized message and matches if you wish.

I personally love the Canopy scent pictured above: California fig, ivy greens, and summer dew.

Buy now at Otherland: 25% off with code CYBER24

Luminara Flameless Candles

If you love the look of candlelight but don’t want to worry about fire, these Luminara flameless moving flame candles are the best. They come in every shape, size, and color you can imagine, look amazing, are battery-operated, and can be set on a timer, too.

Shop the Luminara store on Amazon: big Black Friday sale going on!

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Zip-top Bag

Last but not least, the ultimate go-to gift for just about everyone, this tote bag is the GOAT. I got this gift idea from

, and have since bought it for most of my friends for their birthday. You can customize it with a monogram, it comes in several colors, and it goes

. Plus, it’s priced so reasonably!

everywhere

I personally like large size with long handles.

Buy now at L.L. Bean, $44.95: 15% off with GIFT15 through Dec. 3

That’s it! Happy shopping! Let me know what you think of these products if you buy them, and if you have any you want to recommend to us as your favorites, please do so in the comments.

xo,

Laura

