First: I’m sorry to those of you who were kicked out of our March Second Sunday gathering. We figured out what happened and it won’t happen again, promise! I’m going to repeat the topic—Grief—for next month’s gathering, but from a different angle. This is a monthly community offering for paid subscribers, where we come together, I present a topic, and we spend time with it for an hour. Register at the bottom of this email, behind the paywall.

Credit: Pete Longworth

Quick, find somebody to kiss.

That was the subject of the email.

I read it on my phone while kicking off my sneakers after a walk to get cat food—the hard food bowl had been empty all night and the kitties were rioting. I kept reading as I walked to the kitchen, took off my fleece, set it on the counter.

It’s Saturday night and my boyfriend and I are making sushi together, the first line said, and I rolled my eyes. “Oh, shut upppp,” I groaned, setting my phone face down on top of my coat. I cut the cat food bag open with a knife, filled up the bowls, and set one on the floor and one on the table so they wouldn’t have to fight.

“I know,” I said to them. “This is ridiculous.”

I don’t know Joy—the writer of the newsletter. I mean, I know her in the parasocial way we sometimes know people now, but I don’t know her. I know from her writing that we’re close-ish in age (she’s younger), love our cats and our friends an unreasonable amount, and have similar difficulty squaring our feminism with the desire to love and be partnered with men at a time when so many of them are going through a real crisis; with wanting to help and love those men out of said crisis, while also feeling like, no; with being hopeless and hopeful about love in turns, all the time (although Joy seems to sway a lil’ more hopeful). Unlike me, she’s been actively dating, and according to this email, is now in love with a sweet man who wants to make her furniture.

Joy is also an author, a poet, and her emails are one of the few I don’t automatically delete or scroll past these days when there’s just too much to take in all the time. She’s good, really good, in a way that sometimes makes me jealous and sometimes makes me want to write better, usually both.