Many years ago, a friend texted me a photo of her teenage daughter performing on stage for the first time. I knew all the work it had taken to get her there: the guitar she’d bought years before, when she saw her daughter was serious about learning; the lessons, the hundreds of hours of practice, the countless iterations of lyrics and songs. The late nights, the shows, and all the emotional cliffdiving that comes from allowing your kid to dream big and hope for something that may never come to pass.

I replied with all the exclamation points and claps and fire emojis and then asked my friend if she was going to send it to her daughter’s dad. Their relationship and arrangement were different than mine, but as a divorced mom, I knew there were some moments that only the other parent could truly appreciate. My daughter’s dad and I had been trading such texts for years.

She replied: No. It would be wasted on him. He wouldn’t know what he was looking at.

Her reply struck me hard. Not because I didn’t understand what she meant—of course I did—but because I was sure my response would be different. I knew I would still try to make that bid for connection, even knowing it wouldn’t be received. Perhaps especially knowing that. A tremor of adrenaline rippled through me. The familiar ache. Our conversation moved on, but I filed it away.

My reaction wasn’t about my ex-husband, with whom I gratefully had, and have, a good relationship. He would’ve understood the moment because he would have equally been part of the process of getting her there. I had never, as it were, had to do that particular bid/rejection dance with him. More importantly, our daughter doesn’t have to do it. He sees her. Not perfectly, of course, because no one can, but the intention is there. He shows up and always has. He is curious about who she is. Loving her is the priority, and she doesn’t have to do anything to earn that—it just is.

What a gift to us both.

No, the guy I was talking about was the proverbial one—the one who took on so many faces and bodies over the years—each different, sort of, but essentially the same. The same in the essential way that they would not, could not, see me. The same in the essential way that would, unbeknownst to either of us (if I’m being generous to them), unconsciously animate me into trying to complete a story. Until it was too late and I was already underwater.