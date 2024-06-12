This Friday: Career Transitions and Becoming an Author, Part 2
We're continuing the conversation and going deep on finances, building a platform, finding an agent and more.
Hi All! If you missed it, last weekand I had the first of a two-part conversation about career transitions and becoming an author.
Topics We Covered in Part 1:
When I got the feeling advertising wasn’t for me, and how I started to work on writing and imagining being an author
The work I did to start building a “platform” and the steps
What “following the breadcrumbs” looks like in following a new pursuit
The importance of relationship building and connections
The importance of knowing yourself, specifically, your tolerance for risk and ambiguity, your comfort with “putting yourself out there,” and other factors specific to your pursuit
Why being “introverted” or “extroverted” probably doesn’t matter when it comes to something you really want to do
The fantasy of being an author versus the reality
How I financially made the leap
Join us for Part 2 this Friday, June 14, at 11 am ET
We’re continuing the conversation! This session will also be recorded and made available for replay to paid subscribers. Zoom info is below; I’ll send another reminder on Friday morning.
