In the spring of 2009, when my daughter was five weeks old, my husband and I moved from Boston to my home state of Colorado, into my dad’s basement.

I flew with the baby, vibrating with a hangover and more anxiety than any body should be able to hold, while my husband towed a U-Haul behind our silver VW Golf across the country with our dog.

Our decision to move was something like a Hail Mary attempt to save us, though we didn’t say that out loud, of course. We posited it as hopeful-yet-logical shift to a different geography, one where my husband, who’d graduated the year before a with joint JD-MBA degree had not yet saturated the market with his resume, and back to my roots, to the mountains, to a place he’d also easily feel at home as an avid skier.

Also, I was working for my dad when we made the decision, so, you know, all the easier to conduct business if I was there at the home office.

These were the reasons we gave, because these are all good reasons for moving when you’re in the middle of a recession and your husband can’t find work and you’ve got hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt and you’re about to not be able to afford the ARM mortgage you had no business getting. What I couldn’t say was that I wanted to be rescued, and I still held the fantasy that my dad would, finally, rescue me. What I couldn’t say—because I didn’t understand it, and wouldn’t for many, many years—was that I was unable to hold the intimacy of my marriage because all that safety felt so foreign my body mistook it for danger, for boredom, for being trapped in a box with only a straw to breathe from.

We were fucking kids, and I forget that, because I felt so old inside. So frayed, already, at thirty-one. It’s taken me this long—literally, until yesterday—to admit, even to myself, out loud (in my journal) that my primary feeling state in childhood and throughout my teens was fear. Hypervigilance. Anxiety. Like a taught rubber band.

This has long been contorted in my mind because there were happy times and there was love; I was loved well by my mom, by my grandma, who lived across the street and cherished me, and by many others. I had my younger brother. I made friends easily. We ate very well. We had dogs. I had cool clothes, a lot of books, and a bike to ride in my very white, very safe neighborhood.

It was not an unhappy childhood, yet I was deeply unhappy. And I’d unconsciously learned to mask that unhappiness in every way, to everyone, all the time.

The move was a disaster. Like walking straight into the lion’s den. Less than six months later, we moved back—and my God, were we banged up.

We put our things in storage and moved into my brother-in-law’s home with his family: wife, two young girls, and their dog. Six humans and two dogs in a tiny 1700s house in a seaside town on the North Shore of Boston. We knew no one but them. They gave us their bedroom and slept on the pull-out couch downstairs. We had to walk around them to get to the coffee in the morning, or leave the house. It was humbling. It was too much. It is still one of the most generous things anyone’s ever done for me.

The first full day we were there was my birthday, August 23, and by ten a.m., it was smoldering hot. I put on my swimsuit, grabbed a towel, and told my husband I’d return soon. I wandered on foot to the nearest beach—one I vaguely remembered from the couple of times we’d visited them before—and somehow found it. It’s a rocky beach, unswimmable at low tide, but at high tide you can walk right down the steps and into the water.

Which is what I did. I sank into the cold water and felt, for just the briefest moment, like I was in my body, but also that I was home.

The first time I wiped the salt water from my eyes after dipping my head underneath and saw the sunlight dancing on the ripples, the tips of the dark rocks peeking out of the water, and all those boats bouncing in the harbor, I thought, This is where I’m going to die.

The God Spot at low tide.

As soon as we could, a couple of months later, we moved out of their home and rented a small apartment one town away. We bounced around a couple of times in neighboring towns, and when we separated three years later, my husband moved back there. I stayed where I was, not wanting to encroach, feeling like that was his family’s territory and the place where he was going to build a new life. But over time, as I started spending more time there, too—making friends, frequenting the yoga studio, the book store, the coffee shops and restaurants—I began to build my own connection to it.

In 2017, when my daughter was entering third grade, I rented a condo there, right near the water, and made the move. After I’d signed the lease but before we moved in, on the day of the solar eclipse that August, I took a drive midday just to set eyes on my new place again and feel the magic of it all. It was another scalding hot day, and I decided to walk to that same beach from my soon-to-be condo, less than a half mile away, and maybe catch the solar eclipse.

As I approached, two older people—a man and a woman—were swimming in the water, and they invited me to come in. I only had my clothes and a bra and underwear on, didn’t plan on swimming and didn’t have a towel, but I was overheated and it was The God Spot and these two had the biggest fucking smiles on their faces bobbing around in the ocean on a Monday afternoon and why fucking not.

The old man, Roger, and I got to talking. It turned out he and his wife had lived for many years in the exact condo I’d just rented, and when he said, in his slightly Minnesota-sounding accent, “Oh, yeah, it’s like the center of the universe over there,” I burst into tears. Because it was. It was, and this swimming spot was, and this whole little seaside town was, and is to me still, the center of the universe.

View as I was approaching. See Roger and the woman in the water? :)

When Roger got out, he offered to take a picture of me in the water.

In May 2020, I fell in love, and in December that year, my daughter and I moved into his house in a town twenty minutes away. For a time, I kept my condo as “an office” because I knew I’d miss being there, but that felt silly after a few months, and I let it go. School was remote, nobody was going anywhere, the world was falling apart, and I was in love. I didn’t want to be anywhere else but with him.

As time passed and things started to return to normal: school was back in session, sports resumed, and my friends, who all lived in that town, were getting together regularly again, I began to miss it.

At first, I kept the longing quiet, kept it even from myself; I sensed how deep it was and I didn’t want to touch it. Over time, I allowed myself to express the missing, but only with a big, explicit caveat that I loved my life and wouldn’t want to change a thing about it. It was just a trade-off! And look, I could be there in twenty minutes whenever I wanted! And this was true: I loved my life. I wanted that relationship and I wanted to marry him and I wanted to have a long, beautiful adventure with him and that was the plan right up until the end.

When we broke up last March, that dream died. I hadn’t expected it, didn’t want it, would’ve given anything at the time to make it not so. I lost a whole life, but through all that loss, there was this one bright spot: I got to move back.

All last spring through the shock, and last summer through the tears and panic attacks, and in the fall through the long walks around the streets and the woods and by the ocean, and through the dark winter, this place held me. I was displaced and wild with grief and angry as a wolverine and unspeakably sad but I was here. I was home.

Moving comes up from time to time as a possibility amongst my friends. If you meet someone else, or if Alma goes to school somewhere far away, or you never know, they say, and I always jump in—cut them off before they can even get the words out—No.

NO, I say. I will never, ever leave. And I mean it.

I’ve been thinking a lot these days about becoming a home to oneself.

In those years of my childhood, I was afraid not because I didn’t have a home, but because I could not be at home in myself. Which is to say, I couldn’t be myself, not really. This wasn’t a decision I made; it was a survival strategy, and it worked—and worked so scary well—that I believed it was who I was, this performance of Fine! Great! Happy! Carry on! Constantly running my reality through other people’s nervous systems. Filling the gaps in their responsibility, their energy, their effort with my own, just to keep things spinning.

What an impossible thing.

I walk by The God Spot more days than not now. My body moves toward it like a homing pigeon when I set out for my walks, even though there are many routes I can take. This place, and the true friends I have here and elsewhere, and the breaking of the last year, and my cats, and my daughter—they are teaching me.

I am unlearning how to survive and learning how to live as myself, without escape fantasies or an idealized other to tell me what’s right, true, and real. For the first time in my adult life, I’m not looking for a relationship or someone to love. It’s surprising to occupy this space, and I poke-test it sometimes to be sure I’m not just imagining. Is loneliness hiding out somewhere just out of sight? A deep pocket of longing? So far, no.

I think of the line in David Whyte’s poem, The House of Belonging.

This is where I want

to love all the things

it has taken me so long

to learn to love.

Yes. This. Me, too.

