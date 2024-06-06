Hi! Join me today for the first of two talks about how I switched careers and became an author (and all the steps in between).

will be interviewing me, and there will be some time at the end for your questions.

This series is for paid subscribers only; replays will be available afterward if you can’t make it live.

To attend, use the Zoom info below and arrive at 8 am PT / 11 am ET today.

Who: Laura McKowen & Chela Davison

When

Thursday, June 6, from 11 am - 12 pm ET

Friday, June 14, from 11 am - 12 pm ET

What : Two LIVE conversations about:

Laura’s path to selling her first book, including leaving corporate, platform building

How Laura supported/supports herself financially: a detailed breakdown of income over the years since leaving her corporate job in 2016

Growing a platform, how necessary it is for selling a book, and other ways to get publicity/credibility

How and when Laura got her agents, wrote her book proposals, and sold her books

Biggest mistakes or places where time, energy, and resources were spent unnecessarily

How does Substack fit into Laura’s platform? Is it worth investing in, and if not, what is?

And whatever else comes up!

Zoom info for calls